While Scott Cam is primarily recognised for his role hosting Channel Nine’s most successful renovation series, The Block there is something else he is known for – being a family man.

Despite his popularity, Scotty has maintained a relatively lowkey life with his family.

Scotty keeps his family life very private. (Credit: Instagram)

While he will often share photos of special moments with his three children, Charlie and twins Bill and Sarah. But other than these rare glimpses into Scotty’s family life, there isn’t much else we know about them.

However, we have done a deep dive to figure out what little we can about the hosts notoriously private family.

We hit quite the roadblock when all three children were private on Instagram, however Scotty’s daughter Sarah works at media publication, Pedestrian TV.

It seems The Block host knows how to balance work and life. (Credit: Instagram)

Sarah is also a cocktail lover, as we believe she owns a personal Instagram blog where she shares her favourite drinks for everyone to love.

According to Bill’s Facebook account, the twins were born in September in 1999, making them 25-years-old.

However, its unclear when Charlie was born in 1996 but oh my does he look exactly like his dad!

In May 2022, Scotty shared photos from all three of his children graduating from university.

“Proud parents today, first son has graduated from uni with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering with First Class Honours and Bachelor of Business with Distinction. My heart is full,” he wrote under the image with Charlie.

Meanwhile, for Bill and Sarah’s tribute post, he wrote: “Now it’s the twins turn to graduate. Bill and Sarah, congratulations on finishing your Bachelor degrees with flying colours. My heart is now officially overflowing!!!”.

