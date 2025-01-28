Jamie and Dave captured our attention from the very beginning, have the Married At First Sight Australia relationship experts perfectly matched this 2025 couple?

Being 6ft6” and covered in tattoos, Dave is often misjudged – but this gentle giant has a soft side! Dave is a 36-year-old Builder from Victoria who has been matched with 28-year-old Account Manager, Jamie also from Victoria.

When walking down the aisle to meet the stranger that would soon become her husband, Jamie didn’t even give Dave the opportunity to turn around before becoming thrilled by his neck tattoos.

“Sold!” Jamie said.

Jamie wasn’t the only one gushing over her new partner’s height, tattoos, teeth and physic, as Dave complimented her eyes, energy and her fluorescent nails.

Their instant connection continued to the wedding reception. No topic was off-limits as they even agreed on the number of children they wanted – “two boys and one girl.”

Even their mother’s were getting “goose bumps” from watching them connect.

The pair were such a match made in heaven, that the only emotional part of the wedding was during Dave’s speech.

Unfortunately not in attendance at the wedding was Dave’s step-mother and his dad, who was undergoing his fourth round of chemotherapy.

“With my dad not being here today, I realise how important he is,” Dave’s speech began. “Dad means the world to me. He has raised me to be this big, kind, gentleman he is today.”

He continued to promise Jamie and her parent’s to be the gentleman his father raised.

