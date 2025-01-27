Eliot isn’t afraid to voice his incredibly high standards for his partner, so will his Married At First Sight Australia 2025 match Lauren live up to his expectations?

Lauren and Eliot were the second couple to be introduced on MAFS 2025, and they seemed to tick off all the boxes – on paper at least.

Everyone has standards for what they want in a partner, but high expectations can swiftly kill the romance…

Lauren, a 37-year-old business owner from Queensland, has admitted she should have been born in the 1920s with her values on romance and gender roles in a relationship.

Sharing her high standards is Eliot, a 35-year-old business owner also from Queensland. The 2025 groom considers himself to be a lone wolf, but is ready for a partnership with a “classy” woman.

In the lead up to the wedding ceremony, Eliot confessed: “if I feel [no spark] on my wedding day, I’ll leave the experiment.”

Luckily viewers didn’t have a ‘runaway groom’ situation on their hands as both parties were met with someone they found very attracted to at the end of the aisle. Another bonus was the very similar wedding vows the pair spoke.

Surprisingly enough, the MAFS newly-weds found no issues with each other, but rather Lauren’s sister, Tamara.

Lauren and Eliot sat down at the reception to proceed with the friendly – often very awkward – ‘get to know each other’ chat, with the best man and maid of honor sitting next to them.

Tamara suddenly dominates the reception, giving the newly-weds little time to get to know each other, and her eye is caught by the best man. Her attitude began to make the wrong impression as Eliot admitted it was a “turn off.”

Next up on the list of awkward events with a complete stranger was the first dance, where Tamara yelled out her sister was “frigid.”

With Tamara exiting the reception early, could love truly blossom between MAFS pairing Lauren and Eliot? Only time will tell.

