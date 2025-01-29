After ending her big podcast deal with audio giant Spotify in June 2023, Meghan Markle is once again making waves in the space, with a new season of her podcast launching this year.

Meghan has signed a new deal with podcast network, Lemonada Media, which will distribute the first season of her podcast, Archetypes, along with new episodes.

“Dive into the world of ‘Archetypes’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Explore the labels that try to hold women back. Now available from Lemonada on all platforms for the first time,” Lemonada shared on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account in March.

The news of the new podcast was announced via Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relaunched website, Sussex.com, along with a gorgeous new portrait of the Duchess taken by photographer and friend, Misan Harriman.

In a statement, the Duchess of Sussex said: “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.

“Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

Meghan and Harry with their son, Archie. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched Archewell Audio at the close of 2020. At the time, they branded the endeavour as a way of showcasing a range of different voices and perspectives.

Their first episode of Archetypes was a holiday special and featured their firstborn son, Archie – then 19 months old.

Urging Archie to speak into the microphone Harry said: “You can speak into it,” before Meghan asked: “Archie, is it fun?”

The bub then responded with a simple word that melted Sussex hearts everywhere: “Fun.”

Mindy Kaling was a guest on Archetypes. (Image: Instagram)

Meghan’s original podcast ran for 12 episodes and also included conversations with a range of stars including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Constance Wu, among others.

Archetypes also won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Awards in 2022.

