Despite popular belief, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) isn’t just a potential side effect of flying. This serious condition occurs when a blood clot forms in one of the body’s deep veins, most commonly in the legs.

The reason it’s so dangerous is because the blood clot can break away and travel through the bloodstream, resulting in a pulmonary embolism – a potentially deadly blood clot in the lungs.

What Causes DVT?

There are three main causes of DVT, commonly referred to as Virchow’s Triad. They are:

Reduced Blood Flow: This occurs after a period of prolonged immobility – think long flights, bed rest, or even sitting for extended periods at your desk!

This occurs after a period of prolonged immobility – think long flights, bed rest, or even sitting for extended periods at your desk! Injury: Certain surgeries – particularly orthopedic surgeries – carry an increased risk of blood clots. Trauma, fractures and inflammation in the body can also lead to blood clots.

Certain surgeries – particularly orthopedic surgeries – carry an increased risk of blood clots. Trauma, fractures and inflammation in the body can also lead to blood clots. High Risk Factors: Some people may suffer from genetic clotting disorders, which puts them at increased risk of DVT. Smoking can also increase your chances of developing DVT.

What Are the Signs?

While it’s sometimes hard to spot the signs of a blood clot, some things to look out for include:

Swelling: This often occurs in only one leg and may happen suddenly or gradually.

This often occurs in only one leg and may happen suddenly or gradually. Pain or Tenderness: You may feel an ache or cramping in your calf or thigh.

You may feel an ache or cramping in your calf or thigh. Redness or Discolouration: Pay attention to skin that turns red or has a bluish tint.

Pay attention to skin that turns red or has a bluish tint. Warm Skin: The affected area may be noticeably warmer than the rest of your leg.

The affected area may be noticeably warmer than the rest of your leg. Vein Enlargement: The veins closest to the surface of your skin may become more visible.

You should seek emergency assistance if you experience any of the following, as it may be a sign of a pulmonary embolism:

Sudden shortness of breath

Sharp chest pain, which worsens if you take a deep breath

Rapid heart rate or dizziness

Coughing up blood

Who’s Most At Risk?

While anyone can suffer from DVT, some groups of people are at a higher risk. Those who are more susceptible include:

Anyone over 60

Pregnant women and postpartum mothers

People with varicose veins or a previous history of DVT

Cancer patients

People with a family history of clotting disorders

Hospital patients, especially those recovering from surgery

Lower Your Risk

The good news is there are things you can do to help lower your risk of DVT!

Move frequently, exercise regularly and stay hydrated. If you’re travelling on a long-haul flight or have recently undergone surgery, wear compression stockings. You should also try to maintain a healthy weight, and avoid smoking and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

