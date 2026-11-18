In 1998, investigative journalist Colleen Egan was delving into the brutal murder of a Perth mum when she came across the confession footage of the convicted “killer”, Andrew Mallard.

“It was bizarre,” Colleen tells Woman’s Day of the video, which showed a man with mental health issues guessing how the murder might have unfolded. “I was like, ‘Really? He’s convicted on this?’”

Mum Grace and sister Jacqui fought for Andrew to be cleared. [Credit: Supplied]

Due to a tireless crusade spearheaded by Colleen, Andrew, who it was revealed was bipolar and in a manic episode when he was interrogated by police, walked free from prison in 2006.

He had spent 12 years behind bars in one of Australia’s worst miscarriages of justice.

“We walked out together,” says single mum-of-two Colleen. “It was very special.”

Andrew’s shocking story is now the focus of the new ABC documentary series Mark Of A Murderer, which also investigates the prime suspect in the case – a suspected serial killer.

Under pressure

On the stormy Perth afternoon of May 23, 1994, mother-of-two Pamela Lawrence, 45, was found by husband Peter on the floor of her jewellery store in Mosman Park.

She had been struck repeatedly on the head with a blunt instrument and later died in hospital. Police were under pressure to solve it quickly.

Pamela was brutally killed at her Mosman Park jewellery shop. [Credit: Supplied]

At the time, Andrew, then 31, was a marijuana-smoking drifter living nearby. After an attempted burglary saw him placed in psychiatric care, police investigated Andrew for Pamela’s murder.

In a recorded police interview, Andrew devised a scenario of how Pamela “would have” been killed. This helped sway a jury to convict Andrew in 1995 and he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Andrew’s late mother Grace said in 2010. “He’s not a violent person, never was. It floored us.”

After an appeal failed, Grace reached out for help to then-Seven journalist Colleen. Though shocked by the “confession” footage, she wasn’t sold on Andrew’s innocence.

Pamela was found on the floor of her Perth shop by her husband on May 23, 1994 [Credit: Supplied]

“He started writing to me,” says Colleen. “He was determined to convince me that he was innocent.”

To that end, Andrew undertook a polygraph test, conducted by a former NSW detective trained by the FBI, who was convinced of his innocence.

Colleen then became Andrew’s greatest ally in a mission for his freedom, leading to lifelong friendships with Andrew, Grace and Andrew’s sister Jacqui.

The case went to the High Court in 2005, which finally quashed Andrew’s conviction. He accepted a compensation payment of $3.25 million. It was, says Colleen, “like climbing a very big mountain, but we finally got there”.

Stunning twist

But the question remained – who killed Pamela Lawrence? In a stunning twist, just weeks after Andrew’s release, police revealed they had a new prime suspect –

British man Simon Rochford, 38, who was serving a 15-year sentence for murdering his Australian girlfriend Brigitta Dickens, 27, in 1994, with a blunt instrument.

A day after being named in the media and facing being charged, Rochford took his own life.

It is believed Pamela and Brigitta were killed with the same homemade weapon – a blue metal weight attached to a sawn-off broom handle. Blue flecks of paint in Rochford’s backpack matched paint found in Pamela’s wounds.

As Colleen discovered, Rochford is also suspected of the 1992 murder of a male tourist in London, and the murder of a woman in Rochford’s hometown of Stroud, UK in 1989.

It’s thought Rochford was responsible for the Perth killing. [Credit: Supplied]

“I think he was responsible for at least three murders, maybe more,” says Colleen, who won a Walkley Award for her work investigating Andrew’s case, and

is now a politician.

In a tragic epilogue, Andrew was fatally struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, where he was living, in 2019.

“He had just called the family and said he was in love and he was going to get married,” says Colleen.

One consolation for his family was that Andrew died with his name cleared.

“He always said, ‘The truth will set me free,’” says Colleen. “And it did.”

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