Prince William is defying his father with a move that breaks from royal convention – and one expert has warned it is “causing increasing alarm” at the Palace.

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William and his wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, flew to India on November 16 – for a three-day visit focused on sustainability and the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

But one detail didn’t go unnoticed – they arrived together aboard a commercial jet.

When Prince William and Kate arrived in India ahead of the Earthshot Awards, they flew by commercial jet. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the only time recently that members of the Wales family have flown commercial. William was pictured with his eldest son Prince George in Barcelona just two weeks earlier – with the father and son arriving on a British Airways flight to see a Champions League football match during the half term school holidays.

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Footage filmed by a passenger on board the flight showed them sitting in the front row of the plane, with William collecting bags from the overhead locker like everyone else before disembarking.

“While I am among those who share the delight at the warm relationship between father and teenage son, there is something about the situation that sends a shiver down my spine,” royal expert and diary editor Richard Eden wrote in the Daily Mail.

“It is the fact that the pair travelled together – something royal protocol suggests should not happen. The reason for the convention is compelling: the line of succession must be preserved above all else.”

The decision for family members to fly together has caused some concern. (Credit: Getty)

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Eden went on to explain that – should an “aviation disaster occur” – multiple monarchs “could be lost” – a situation which would jeopardise the monarchy’s future.

It’s a situation that is said to concern William’s father, King Charles.

“Earlier this year, the King had raised concerns with his son about the wisdom of William using his helicopter to fly his entire family around the country,” royal biographer Robert Jobson wrote in his 2024 book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, adding that the late Queen had also been upset by trained pilot William’s insistence on flying his own family.

“After being diagnosed with cancer, King Charles – perhaps reminded of his own mortality – echoed his late mother’s concerns,” Jobson wrote.

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“And when William refused to stop flying with his family, Charles insisted that he sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions.”

Prince William and George flew commercial to Barcelona. (Credit: Getty)

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that while Kate is naturally supportive of her husband’s desire to shun private jets – due to his commitment to sustainability, she did worry about him and George travelling together to Spain in such a way.

“Kate’s very protective, and as much as she trusts William to take care of George, she can’t help but worry, that’s just the sort of mother she is,” an insider shares.

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“Sure, they’ve flown commercial before, but it’s still a little nerve-racking when you’re that recognisable because you just never know what could happen out in public.

The source went on to say Kate was “very relieved when they got there safe and sound”.

Prince William reportedly insists on flying with his son – even though it’s against tradition. (Credit: Getty)

However, journalist and broadcaster Dan Wootton praised William for his choice of transport in an episode of his Outspoken podcast.

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“It’s Harry and Meghan who’d say ‘Oh we can’t fly around. We’re too well known. There would be a security threat against us’,” he claimed.

“Well, for Prince William and George they might get the front row, but they were flying British Airways commercial.”

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