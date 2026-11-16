Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are “beside themselves” over their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s love life making headlines across the globe once again.

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“The girls have been doing everything in their power to lie low and rebuild their reputations in the months since their father’s arrest so to wake up to newspaper reports of a ‘girlfriend’ has been particularly galling,” reports a royal insider.

“They’re terrified that Andrew is going to jump into something public and put them all back into the spotlight once again.”

Princess Beatrice, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is desperate to escape her father’s scandals. (Credit: Getty)

It recently emerged that Andrew, 66, has been receiving “secret visits” from a woman at his Sandringham pad, where he’s been exiled to in the wake of his arrest and eviction from Royal Lodge by King Charles.

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And the woman who is growing closer to the disgraced former prince? Aliba Bellingham, a keen horsewoman and part of the “Turnip Toffs” north Norfolk social circle.

According to her brother, Aliba and Andrew are childhood friends. Princess Diana’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd, was Aliba’s godmother.

Andrew’s rumoured new flame Aliba was the goddaughter of Princess Diana’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd. (Credit: Getty; Instagram)

Aliba told The Mail On Sunday, “We hang out from time to time and talk about horses and dogs – that’s what we have in common. We get on well. He loves his horses.”

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Speaking to his reputation, she said, “I’m not the sort of person to dwell on things in another person’s past. I think Andrew has found Norfolk to be a welcoming area and that he’ll enjoy living here.”

She denied, however, that the pair were in a relationship, adding, “There’s no question of me being a ‘girlfriend’, we’re just acquaintances.”

Palace fury

Our source adds, “While she’s been quick to deny they’re dating and simply hang out from time to time, there’s no denying the damage this will have done to both her reputation and anyone associated with the Turnip Toffs.

“Aliba’s walked into a minefield she may have underestimated, but whether she’s dating him or not she’s still chosen proximity to someone whose past is the entire reason he’s living there in the first place. It’s very foolish of her and the ramifications of it may not have yet been felt.”

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And his daughters aren’t the only ones concerned about this budding romance – it’s a red flag for the palace, too.

Bea and Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson has also been courting controversy of late. (Credit: Instagram)

“The entire concept of Andrew landing a girlfriend at the same time he becomes the first royal to receive a court summons in 150 years is sickening for Prince William and King Charles. The girlfriend is not entirely unexpected for Charles – Andrew’s always been a womaniser – but if it’s true and this Aliba was only being polite, then Andrew’s foolish for putting her world at risk.”

Those who’ve known Andrew for a long time believe this could be a misstep, “It’s already ramped up demands for Andrew to face real justice. It’s becoming clear from his imprudent and reckless behaviour he still thinks he can live a normal life.”

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The source adds, “Beatrice and Eugenie are beside themselves. They barely know this woman and can’t believe he’d be so hurtful and inconsiderate – it’s making them reconsider any plans they might have had to spend Christmas altogether as a family.”

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