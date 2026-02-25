EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie “going through hell” after father Andrew’s arrest

Princess Eugenie has been spotted in public for the first time since the dramatic arrest of her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – and those who saw her say the strain is beginning to show.

The royal stepped out in west London with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, for a low-key coffee run in Notting Hill. Dressed down in trainers, leggings, a jacket and a baseball cap pulled low, Eugenie appeared keen to avoid attention.

(Credit: Goff)

But behind the casual outing, insiders say it has been anything but business as usual for the York family.

“Eugenie’s going through hell and is desperate to not be seen,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “She’s had to put her sister and mum’s well-being first at great expense to herself. She’s not been sleeping, with always-urgent phone calls at all hours of the night. She’s still in shock that her dad was actually arrested.”

Andrew, 66, was held for 11 hours on his birthday while officers searched his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, as well as his property at Sandringham.

He has since been released under investigation amid allegations he shared sensitive information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

The fallout has been swift and personal. Those close to Eugenie say the weight of the crisis has fallen heavily on her shoulders.

“A lot has landed on her shoulders – and she’s deeply worried for her mum,” the insider adds, referring to Sarah Ferguson. “But it’s a relief to see her with Jack. It’s not easy for him when there are so many questions about how much the York sisters really knew. It’s bad enough for there to be calls to strip their princess titles too.”

(Credit: Getty)

The controversy has reignited debate over the roles of Eugenie and her sister within the monarchy, with critics questioning whether the sisters should retain their titles amid the scandal surrounding their father.

But friends insist Eugenie is being unfairly swept up in a crisis not of her making.

“All her oldest friends know Eugenie’s guilty of nothing more than doing what her parents ask,” the source says. “Even at 20 it’s unusual for a young royal to defy their parents. It just doesn’t happen. So those sisters are already in a no-win situation – but it’s wrong for them to lose their titles over this.”

For now, Eugenie appears to be leaning on her husband as she navigates what may be one of the most testing chapters of her life.

