Beatrice & Eugenie’s first interview: ‘Our parents betrayed us’

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have maintained a dignified silence for years as they’ve been unwittingly dragged into the sordid mess their parents created through their ties to disgraced late criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, royal insiders say the distressed sisters are at their wits’ end with their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. They’re contemplating doing a tell-all to finally speak their truth.

“Bea and Eugenie have had some extraordinary offers to tell their story, from Oprah to exclusive Netflix deals, and they know it’s something they will have to address at some point,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s increasingly important for them to clear their name, but they’re still not ready to badmouth their parents on TV – especially Beatrice – it’s just not in their nature.”

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured together (Credit: Getty Images)

‘FRUSTRATED’ SISTERS

In a matter of days, the latest Epstein files exposed a photo of Andrew, 65, hovering over a woman lying on the floor, and an email in which Fergie told Epstein, “I am at your service. Just marry me.”

British police are also reviewing fresh claims that Epstein sent a woman to the Royal Lodge to have sex with Andrew in 2010. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

Still, there have been reports Eugenie, 35, in particular, has become more and more upset by her parents’ past actions – another reason she may feel the need to set the record straight.

“I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s,” a close friend told Page Six. “She’s very, very frustrated.”

Although big sister Beatrice, 37, was initially believed to have given her father the benefit of the doubt, insiders say both sisters are “mortified” after learning the extent of their parents’ connection to Epstein.

“They will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Our insider adds, “Beatrice can’t think straight. Unlike Eugenie, she’s put herself under pressure in standing by her dad and she’s starting to realise that may have been a mistake.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie participate in a discussion (Credit: Getty Images)

A ROYAL DILEMMA

Indeed, Bea played a part in orchestrating their father’s infamous Newsnight interview, giving her an in with the BBC and other stations that would welcome a royal exclusive.

“There is an inevitability about it, and both of them do want to tell their side, but it would have to be done in a trusted and controlled environment,” the source says.

