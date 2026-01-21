Beatrice and Eugenie ‘angry’ as $60 million inheritance ‘wiped out’

The financial futures of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been reshaped by the actions of their disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it has emerged – and the sisters are reportedly fuming about it.

The change in fortunes is linked to Andrew’s eviction from his former home the 31-room Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The $AU60 million asset – which Andrew had secured with a 75-year lease – had long been expected to be inherited by Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, on their father’s death.

But with Andrew set to be exiled to March Farm in Sandringham by February, that prospect has effectively vanished – much to his daughters’ chagrin.

Beatrice and Eugenie’s financial future has been altered by their dad’s actions. (Credit: Getty)

“There was an expectation that Royal Lodge would one day benefit Beatrice and Eugenie, even if only as a safety net. That has now gone completely,” a source told Radar Online.

“They are angry because this is not about extravagance. It was about long-term security that has been wiped out. Their dream of an easy life in retirement is now gone.”

Property expert Elliot Castle, of We Buy Any Home, told Yahoo the door for any potential inheritance linked to the lodge had now closed “entirely”.

“[This] would only have been possible while the lease remained in place,” he said. “Once that lease is surrendered or terminated, there is nothing to pass on. From a property standpoint, that closes the door entirely. Royal Lodge would revert fully to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters.”

The princesses are said to be “angry” at the development. (Credit: Getty)

While both Eugenie and Beatrice have homes of their own, a source told Yahoo they saw the lodge as a “valuable leasehold asset that justified significant personal investment over time”.

Another source added: “Neither princess needs Royal Lodge for housing, but losing a [$AU60million] asset changes the shape of their futures.”

“They feel they are paying the price for decisions they did not make,” the insider continued.

“The anger is real, and it is directed squarely at how their father’s scandal keeps shrinking their options.”

The scandal involving their father has hit them hard. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the only financial blow being faced by Princess Beatrice either.

A luxury Australian beach development which was set to be partially designed by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s interiors business, Banda Property, has been put into administration, owing millions.

Banda Property was appointed to work on the $AU250 million skyscraper on the Gold Coast in 2022, but the firm behind the project went bust, reportedly owing backers $AU20 million.

