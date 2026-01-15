Prince Andrew to ‘paint himself as a victim’ in tell-all memoir

Rumours are swirling that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is fielding offers for a tell-all memoir to rehab his image.

And according to insiders, the former Duke of York, 65, is eager to present himself as a victim of the #MeToo movement.

Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing after being accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre.

She tragically took her own life on April 25, 2025 aged just 41.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly planning to tell all in a new memoir. (Credit: Getty Images)

Insiders say he’s keen to tell his side of the story following the posthumous release of Virginia’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, last October.

The final nail in Andrew’s coffin, it resulted in him being stripped of his titles.

Sources tell OK! the disgraced royal sees the book as an income stream amid ongoing financial issues.

After more than two decades, he’s being evicted from Royal Lodge in February under the orders of King Charles.

“At its core, this is a financial problem for Andrew,” a palace aide said.

“His liabilities are mounting, legal costs have not eased and there is little willingness within the family to step in.”

Andrew is said to be eager to tell his side of the story following the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, last October. (Credit: Getty Images)

According to the outlet, publishers are already circling, expressing “huge interest” in his autobiography.

“No contracts have been finalised, but there is considerable interest from publishers,” the source said.

“A book represents both a potential financial lifeline and an opportunity to claim that he has been unjustly handled.”

A second insider said the royals have reason to be fearful of a memoir, as “Andrew knows where the bodies are buried”.

“It could expose private conversations and long-held secrets,” they noted.

In a blow to victims of late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sources reveal Andrew intends to portray himself as a victim.

“[Andrew] genuinely feels he is the victim in his downfall – not the actual victims left in Epstein’s wake,” the source told OK!.

“It’s this narrative he will want to write in his book.”

The potential book is said to be cause for concern for King Charles and the rest of the royal family as it could “expose private conversations and long-held secrets”. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Andrew feels deeply wronged by how events have unfolded,” added another.

“He is fully convinced that public opinion would soften if his version of the story were fully aired.

“And he wants to cast himself as someone who was misled and ultimately betrayed.”

Andrew is said to “understand” that the memoir will “almost certainly sever his remaining ties” to his family.

However, sources say he’s steadfast in his resolve to proceed.

“This is the outcome many inside the palace have long worried about,” an insider noted.

“A deeply resentful figure under financial strain who feels … there is nothing left to protect is something very dangerous for Charles.”

