PRINCE ANDREW BANISHED! Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stripped of final remaining titles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has officially been stripped of his final remaining titles and honours.

Advertisement

The former prince has had his membership with the prestigious Order of the Garter cancelled and his Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order removed.

Back in October, Andrew announced he had given up all his royal titles, including those of Prince, and Duke of York.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said in an official statement by Buckingham Palace.

Andrew’s statement continued: “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.﻿”

It’s believed the decision was made alongside both Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family.

Advertisement

The decision means his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also lose her title as Duchess of York, although Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will keep theirs.

(Credit: Getty)

The shocking move of his titles being revoked came just a few days before Virginia Giuffre‘s posthumous memoir was released, which included claims alleging Andrew viewed sleeping with her as his “birthright” when she was just 17 years old.

Andrew first stepped back from royal duties in 2019, He has always denied Virginia’s accusations that she had sex with Andrew on three separate occasions. She sued him but they settled out of court with an admission of no guilt.

Advertisement

Virginia, 41, took her own life in April. Her book Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir Of Surviving Abuse And Fighting For Justice was released in late October. Before she died earlier this year, she sent an email to her co-author, journalist Amy Wallace, saying that she wanted the book to be released “even in the event of my passing.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.