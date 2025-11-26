Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tipped to flee Britain for exile abroad

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may soon leave Britain altogether, according to new claims from royal biographers who believe his future lies far from Sandringham – and may even be in the Middle East.

The former Duke of York has been forced to vacate Royal Lodge, his long-time Windsor residence shared with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, after years of pressure from King Charles and mounting public scrutiny.

Last month, the King reportedly issued the final eviction order and stripped Andrew of his remaining titles, marking yet another dramatic chapter in the years-long fallout from the scandal surrounding his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Initial reports suggested Andrew would relocate to one of the King’s private homes on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. But royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled, argues that such a move may only be temporary – and may not happen at all.

EXILE TO THE MIDDLE EAST?

Speaking to The Mirror, Lownie claimed he does not believe Andrew will settle at Sandringham in the long term.

“I personally don’t think that he’s going to end up at Sandringham,” he revealed. “I think that charges will be brought against him and he will flee to the Middle East or somewhere … but that’s only me speculating.”

Lownie emphasised that although Andrew is being moved out of Royal Lodge, he will still live comfortably, with a property that is “not that much smaller” and continuing access to staff.

Lownie also noted Andrew’s longstanding connections to the United Arab Emirates, including his friendship with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – ties Lownie believes could make the Middle East a plausible destination if the former prince seeks to live abroad.

Royal author Andrew Morton has echoed this view, telling Times Radio that by this time next year, “Andrew will probably live somewhere abroad.”

A FUTURE ABROAD?

With ongoing police investigations surrounding Andrew’s ties to Epstein and public scrutiny growing, both Lownie and Morton believe that Andrew’s long-term future may lie far from Britain.

Whether any legal action will be taken remains unknown. Authorities have so far declined to launch a full investigation into historic trafficking claims over the last decade.

But as biographers point out, the combination of legal pressure, the loss of Royal Lodge, and Andrew’s international connections – particularly in the Middle East – may ultimately push the former prince toward life outside the UK.

