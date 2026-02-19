CHARLES’ SNUB: King refuses to call Andrew “my brother” after arrest

Within hours of the dramatic arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, all eyes turned to Buckingham Palace.

Would the King rally around his younger brother? Would he strike a tone of sorrow, support, or solidarity? Instead, what the public got from Charles III was something far more cold.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the King began, not referring to him as his brother, but rather simply just Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The rest of the statement was equally brisk. Charles stressed there would be a “full, fair and proper process,” that the authorities had the Palace’s “full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” and underlined: “The law must take its course.”

He concluded by saying it would not be right to comment further and that he and his family would continue their “duty and service.”

Veteran royal expert Phil Dampier didn’t miss the significance of the measured and restrained statement.

“There was no reference to a brother being arrested,” he pointed out in his exclusive column for Woman’s Day. “And he offered his full support to the process.”

“‘Andrew Arrested’ is not a headline I ever thought I would read,” Phil admitted. He believes this is “the biggest scandal involving the royal family since the 1936 Abdication of Edward VII.”

In fact, Phil argues it may prove even more serious than the aftermath of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, when public anger forced the royals into a reset.

The scenes surrounding Andrew’s arrest only added to the drama.

At 8am on his 66th birthday, the disgraced Duke reportedly received the knock he had long dreaded at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Instead of marking the day quietly with his dogs, he was met by detectives arriving in unmarked cars. His former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, was also searched, with officers said to have seized electronic devices and documents.

“The fact that Andrew was taken away and not given the opportunity to voluntarily turn up for questioning shows how serious this is,” Phil said, suggesting there may even have been concerns he could attempt to leave the country.

The investigation reportedly centres on alleged misconduct during his time as trade envoy, including emails linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And, as Phil warns, “it could get even worse.”

Yet it’s the Palace reaction that has truly set tongues wagging.

Some believe the ongoing legal process conveniently shields the King from further comment. As Phil observed, “The legal process has let the King and senior royals off the hook as they can’t comment during an investigation.”

But the tone of Charles’ statement felt deliberate, clinical, and detached.

For a monarch who has long championed a slimmed-down, modernised monarchy, the message was clear: the institution comes first.

If Andrew is ultimately convicted, the consequences could be seismic. Phil predicts the King would have to address not only Britain but the Commonwealth realms to steady the ship.

And with William, Prince of Wales preparing one day to inherit the crown, the pressure is mounting to ensure he begins his reign without scandal hanging over him.

Republicans are, unsurprisingly, delighted. Support for the monarchy has dipped since the death of Elizabeth II, and the Andrew saga presents what Phil bluntly calls an “existential threat.”

Still, he isn’t ready to write off the royal family just yet.

“The monarchy has survived for a thousand years by adapting and changing,” Phil insists. “And all the time the public want one it will carry on.”

