Prince William’s ruthless royal move: Prince Andrew will never stand beside his nephew at a coronation

When King Charles was crowned, the royal family hoped it would signal a fresh start. Behind the glittering ceremony, however, palace insiders say there was another storm brewing: how to deal with Prince Andrew.

Now, after years of controversy, the Duke of York has relinquished his royal titles and honours. While officially framed as a family discussion, commentators say Prince William played a key role in driving the decision.

(Credit: Getty)

Andrew’s disastrous 2019 BBC interview, where he denied allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, left a lasting mark on the monarchy. The fallout forced him to step back from public duties, and years later, he gave up many of his military and charitable roles.

“He [William] is actively lobbying to ensure Andrew is completely excluded from all and any family activities,” Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News.

“The monarchy just feels that they need to kind of cut off this infected limb before it infects the body politic,” Historian Andrew Lownie told the ABC.

Sources told The Times that while Charles made the announcement, William was heavily involved in the decision, a sign that the heir is prepared to take a hard line when he becomes king.

(Credit: Getty)

Their relationship is now said to be virtually non-existent. William reportedly considers Andrew a reputational threat, privately concerned about the message his presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse. He is said to have made clear that Andrew will be banned from all royal life, including any future coronation.

Meanwhile, Andrew remains close to his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, while his ties with Charles are described as strained but civil.

Once the Queen’s “golden boy,” Andrew’s titles are now largely symbolic. He continues to live at Royal Lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has also been banned from royal events at William’s insistence. Observers say Andrew is now living a quiet, largely private life.

Inside Andrew’s new life: Home life: Prince Andrew still lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the sprawling 30-room mansion he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. He holds a private lease with the Crown Estate until 2078. So, despite King Charles’s best efforts, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Prince Andrew still lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the sprawling 30-room mansion he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. He holds a private lease with the Crown Estate until 2078. So, despite King Charles’s best efforts, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Titles : While he’ll no longer use his title of Duke of York or his royal honours, The Times notes he’s still technically a duke, prince, Knight of the Garter, and Earl of Inverness, though all are “in abeyance” (palace-speak for there but not really).

: While he’ll no longer use his title of Duke of York or his royal honours, The Times notes he’s still technically a duke, prince, Knight of the Garter, and Earl of Inverness, though all are “in abeyance” (palace-speak for there but not really). Finances: His income remains a mystery. The Times reported ongoing questions about how Andrew covers his rent and the maintenance of Royal Lodge. His royal stipend is long gone, and he no longer has official duties or public funding.

His income remains a mystery. The Times reported ongoing questions about how Andrew covers his rent and the maintenance of Royal Lodge. His royal stipend is long gone, and he no longer has official duties or public funding. Family ties: He remains close to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are said to have been privately supportive during his fall from grace. His relationship with King Charles is described as strained but civil, while with Prince William it’s reportedly ice-cold.

He remains close to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are said to have been privately supportive during his fall from grace. His relationship with King Charles is described as strained but civil, while with Prince William it’s reportedly ice-cold. Royal events: Don’t expect to see him at any major occasions again. Under Charles, he’s already been quietly cut from several key events, and The Times reports that when William becomes king, Andrew will be completely excluded from both public and private royal gatherings, including any future coronation.

Don’t expect to see him at any major occasions again. Under Charles, he’s already been quietly cut from several key events, and The Times reports that when William becomes king, Andrew will be completely excluded from both public and private royal gatherings, including any future coronation. What’s next: For now, the Queen’s “golden boy” lives a life of quiet retreat, his royal career all but over. As one royal insider told The Times, “It’s clearly damaging and embarrassing — but the King and William have finally drawn a line.”

