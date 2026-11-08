Have My Kitchen Rules’ “villains” Simon and Angus taken things too far?

What’s going on with Angus and Simon on My Kitchen Rules? After getting along well with the other teams in the first round of instant restaurants, they reach the point this week where the only friends they have left are each other! Why have the cheeky Adelaide mates turned into the villains of the season?

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“We’re not the villains,” teacher Simon, 36, laughs to TV WEEK. “We’re just a bit outspoken.”

Around the table is where the drama is served… (Credit: Channel Seven)

“There’s actually not much to talk about on the show,” adds funeral director Angus, 31. “You’ve got to sit there for hours and eventually you get a bit nastier than perhaps you were expecting!”

“Seriously,” says Simon, “if you look at the conversations that took place at the table when Angus and I were cooking… wowee, that’s like lullaby stuff!”

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In Monday’s episode Angus creates a stir when he accuses the other teams of dishonesty. And, he tells TV WEEK, he really meant what he was saying.

“I basically had enough of everyone accusing Simon and me of niggling and playing tactics when I could tell that everyone in the competition does it,” he says. “It’s MKR. I know what people are doing. I’m not stupid.”

Angus admits he didn’t know for a fact that everyone was being dishonest.

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“I knew Mary and Golden would take it the worst because they probably were the most honest team around,” he points out. “[But] I had to call out everyone evenly, not play favourites, because I didn’t know who was doing it.”

“It was like a smoke bomb,” Simon adds.

While Angus creates a stir in Monday’s episode, that’s overshadowed by what Simon does later in the week.

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“We really did have the best time of any team,” says Angus. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Look, there comes a point where you need to pull the trigger,” Simon says. “We’d lost all our friends, anyway, so it didn’t really matter at that point!”

“Frankly, I was quite shocked,” Angus adds. “But I saw the benefit in the whole thing.”

My Kitchen Rules airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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