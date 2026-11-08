Love Island’s Amanda reveals how a break-up sparked her 12kg weight loss and new career

Before entering the Love Island villa, Amanda was a fan of the show, often watching it with her boyfriend at the time. Now, the 26-year-old Sydneysider has gone from watching the romance unfold on screen to finding herself at the centre of the action.

“If he wants peace, I really hope he’s not watching it,” she says with a laugh to TV WEEK.

Amanda and Zel on a date. (Credit: Nine Network)

Amanda had two serious relation-ships before joining the series and, after one ended on good terms, she turned her attention on herself, losing 12kg and finding her feet in the modelling industry.

“Working on myself and losing weight and locking in to becoming better is where modelling started for me,” she says. “It’s been so rewarding to become more comfortable in my own skin. I really do think it helped me grow a thick skin.”

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Her modelling career also helped put her on the radar of Love Island producers, who spotted her glamorous Instagram and approached her about joining the series.

“I thought it was a joke at first,” she recalls. “But then I thought, ‘You know what? Let’s try it out see what happens.’”

Now, with a surprise boy bombshell entering the villa this week, Amanda has another chance to find love.

Producer approached her through Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

“To be given this move by the Power Couples to explore someone new, it felt like they were my angels,” she says. “I want to find love, so let’s see if it’s with this new guy.”

Love Island airs Monday to Thursday at 10am on 9Now and at 8.30pm on the Nine Network.