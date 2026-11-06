The Block’s Lisa reveals how she and Rosco will spend auction winnings

The Block 2026 wrapped earlier this week and it was a sweet success story with all five teams walking away with a profit at the auctions.

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One couple who had an absolute whirlwind week were WA couple Lisa and Rosco, with Lisa giving birth to their second son Jude on October 23rd, a week before auction day.

Fronting up in Mt Eliza for the auction, Lisa and Rosco’s home broke the $4 million mark, with the couple making a $550,000 profit.

The Block’s Lisa and Rosco. (Credit: Nine)

Lisa told Woman’s Day straight after the auction the couple met up with the woman who bought their house and “partied with her til the early hours!”.

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“She was such a vibe,” Lisa said. “It was the perfect ending to the day. The drinks were flowing and we had an acoustic guitarist doing his thing. Adam and Jolene and their family came over, and later on, Tayla and her friends made an appearance.”

How will Lisa and Rosco spend their $550,000 profit?

While you’d think after appearing on The Block, navigating distance with their toddler son Lando, and welcoming a new tiny family member, that Lisa and Rosco may deserve a holiday, the couple are straight back to work – on their own build back in WA!

There’s no rest for Lisa and Rosco! (Credit: Supplied)

Sharing photos exclusively with Woman’s Day, Lisa said the family were incredibly grateful for The Block giving them a leg up when it came to finishing the build of their dream home.

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“For the winnings we plan to put it towards our dream farmhouse build on our country block where the boys can grow up and run wild and free with a few animals we collect along the way,” she divulged.

“We’ve half-built it ourselves, so we will now be able to finish it off exactly as intended and will take so much inspiration from our Mt Eliza house for the fit-out. We are so incredibly grateful for The Block for giving us this leg up… We literally left The Block to go work on our Block!”

Rosco and Lisa are building their dream farmhouse for their kids. (Credit: Supplied)

Lisa debunks fans’ theories the auctions were rigged

Some fans of The Block were left shocked that all the teams walked away with a profit, given the current economic crisis in Australia – but Lisa said the buyers on auction day all had genuine intentions.

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“My realtor personally knew of most buyers and met most of them prior to auction at the home opens and they all seemed genuine,” she said.

“I just think there’s a lack of new builds available in the Mt Eliza area (lots of established homes only), its blue chip real estate and they have massive depreciation values which make them very appealing. Along with being great houses as well!”

And while it’s been a crazy few months, Lisa had some words of advice for people looking to apply for the 2027 season.

“Highly encourage anyone who is on the fence about The Block to give it a crack!”

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