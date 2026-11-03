Will The Block friendships survive beyond the show? Winners Courtney and Sev reveal all

After a tumultuous season filled with accusations of favouritism, dirty dishes, stolen plants and more than a few fiery clashes, The Block 2026 finally came to an end with an auction day that saw every team walk away with a hefty payday. But while the contestants might have celebrated a fairytale finish, will the rivalries formed on site only deepen once the five teams are no longer living and working side by side?

“Some will talk more than others,” interior designer Sev, 37, tells TV WEEK. “But we’re so grateful for the friendships that we are walking away with. We will do our very best to stay in touch with everyone. I might even have a bit of separation anxiety. We did 12 really hard weeks with four other couples who all bring different strengths to our friendships. We love them all and it was really cool to be able to do this with them, we are part of a really special alumni now.”

At the start of Sunday’s episode, Courtney and Sev (now winners of The Block 2026) were still upset over comments Lisa had made to the media, describing the girls as “smug”. They had also questioned whether Lisa and Rosco from House 4, along with Adam and Jolene from House 1, had formed an alliance that separated them from having meaningful relationships with the other teams. But despite the tensions, it seems everyone was able to put their differences aside when auction day finally arrived – but that doesn’t mean they celebrated their impressive results together.

Courtney and Sev say the results still have not sunk in. (Credit: Nine Network)

“After the auction we just ran to our respective families and agents,” Sev reveals. “We went into our own little bubbles. During the day we were one big happy family because everyone was just having such a great outcome.”

Whether that post-auction goodwill turns into lifelong friendships remains to be seen. Watch this space!