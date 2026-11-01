Your monthly horoscope: November

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin Boland reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

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ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If your love life has felt like it’s been moving backwards for the past few weeks, that trend should end around the middle of the month. By now, you hopefully understand who deserves your affection and who doesn’t. Surround yourself with supportive, like-minded people, and this could become a deeply loving month. Romance awaits those who make wise choices. Choose people who match your energy and watch how effortlessly love flows.

★ The right connection is closer than you think.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

Mercury is retrograde in your Love Zone for the first half of November, so expect the occasional misunderstanding, along with opportunities to reconnect with people who truly matter. If things feel confusing, hold on to your sense of humour. By month’s end, key one-to-one relationships, both personal and professional, should become much clearer. A little patience now will help you avoid unnecessary complications and set the stage for stronger connections.

★ Calmer conversations are heading your way soon.

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Read more: Your mid-year stars – October – December

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

What have the past few weeks revealed about your life? You may be noticing where certain habits, assumptions or routines are no longer serving you. If the answer isn’t clear just yet, trust that greater insight is on its way. Small, intentional adjustments can deliver surprisingly powerful results. The positive changes you make now have the potential to spark lasting transformation, creating ripple effects that extend far beyond what you expect.

★ Real change starts with one honest choice.

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CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

If a home makeover has been on your mind, now is the perfect time to begin. You’re also being called back to your roots, whether that means reconnecting with family, chosen family, or a place that simply feels like home. Positive financial developments are on the horizon, so stay optimistic and keep working hard. Creating comfort and security now lays the foundation for a calmer, more abundant month ahead.

★ Home really is where the heart is.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

If you’ve been longing to tell someone how you feel, but fear or self-doubt has held you back, this is your moment. Opportunities like this don’t come around often, so be brave and speak your truth. There are no guarantees, but saying what’s in your heart is far better than wondering what might have been. Vulnerability isn’t a weakness. In fact, it’s one of your greatest strengths, so let it shine.

★ Don’t underestimate the power of language.

Read more: First time mum at 54!

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VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Career changes may be on the horizon, and while the next couple of years could bring shake-ups, many have the potential to work in your favour. The key is to avoid clinging to the past and stay open to new opportunities. Developments now may give you leverage to renegotiate your pay, ideally before November 14. Stand your ground and don’t accept less than you deserve. Confidence and flexibility will be your greatest assets.

★ Your value is not up for negotiation.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

Venus has been moving through one of her rare retrograde phases, a cycle that occurs only every 18 months. If life has felt stuck, delayed or even as though you’re retracing old ground, this may explain why. The good news? This introspective period ends mid-month. Until then, slow down and reassess your priorities. Most importantly, recognise how much you’ve learnt and achieved during this challenging but valuable time.

★ Momentum is finally back on your side.

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SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

November starts with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Suffice it to say, this could be quite a confusing and annoying time unless you try to accept any temporary glitches with good humour. Easier said than done, but it’s worth a try! On the upside, it’s a golden opportunity to rethink, revisit and revamp anything and everything. This retrograde is simply a chance to see old patterns with fresh, honest eyes.

★ Once Mercury finally turns direct, your plans start moving forward again.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

Having Uranus, the planet of chaos and disruption, in your Love Zone for the next few years is no joke. That said, every now and then a favourable planetary alignment could transform your love life. November may herald one of those times. Your job is to stay open to the unexpected and grab any opportunities that come your way. With a little luck, they could take you somewhere truly wonderful.

★ Fortune favours those brave enough to say yes.

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CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Venus retrograde in your Career Zone has encouraged you to reflect on your professional path, public image and key relationships. You may have re-evaluated your direction or revived an old ambition. As Venus turns direct, clarity begins to emerge. Career plans, creative projects and important connections can gain momentum once more. Stay true to yourself and trust that your professional journey is realigning with who you are and what matters most.

★ Real progress is finally within reach.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You’re in the midst of a powerful, long-term transformation. This month may feel like a significant turning point, as you move beyond old limitations and step boldly towards the life you truly want to create. If progress seems slow, take a moment to reassess your perspective. Dream bigger because the stars are firmly on your side. The future you’re building is worth every bit of effort you’re investing in it.

★ Big dreams deserve bold action.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

At the start of November, Venus retrograde invites you to reflect on shared finances, intimacy, trust and the ties that bind you to others. Old money matters or unresolved emotions may resurface. By midmonth, agreements become clearer and emotional tension begins to ease. Move forward with stronger boundaries, honest conversations and a renewed understanding of support. You’ve got this. Greater clarity around money and trust is finally within reach now.

★ You deserve relationships built on honesty and mutual respect.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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