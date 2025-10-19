Your weekly horoscope for October 20-26, 2025

Wondering what the universe has lined up for you? Maybe a spark of romance, a new opportunity, or just the clarity you’ve been craving. The stars are ready to guide the way!
Your weekly horoscope is here with all the celestial details; a cosmic mix of hints, pep talks, and a few surprises to help you shine through the week.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Feeling lucky? With such a buzz in your money zone, you should be. Your vision is expansive right now, so start firming up your plans. Life isn’t just about dollars and cents, though. Over the coming weeks travel and romance might also be on the cards.
STAR TIP: Keep your joints well-oiled with Pilates, dancing, walking… get that heart pumping.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
As the song says, express yourself! As the sun bursts into your sign, a new look will be just the tip of the iceberg. Late spring could bring a series of pleasant surprises, along with a tempting offer or invitation. Some new evening wear might come in handy.
STAR TIP: Honeysuckle is your lucky flower, so plant some in your garden.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Follow that dream! If a situation has been grinding you down, start talking and solutions should quickly appear. Even the boss might prove receptive. By Saturday, work should recede as the moon shifts your social life into top gear. Crack the bubbly!
STAR TIP: Tuck a small citrine crystal into your purse to attract ‘money luck’.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Hear that growing buzz? Like bees to the honey pot, people are being drawn towards you (good news for singles). You might even find yourself organising an event. Just keep your schedule flexible, for conversations may be more intense than expected.
STAR TIP: Step up a health kick throughout spring and you’ll bounce into summer.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
As the sun crosses your chart’s pinnacle, a month-long whirlwind will be unleashed. Unexpected offers or awards could land in your lap and/or doors might fling open at work. It’s an exciting time, just be careful not to get caught up in power struggles or office politics.
STAR TIP: Games could tap into your lucky streak, but stick to Monopoly money.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Who wants to be sensible all the time? Do something you’ve always wondered about, or hit the town with friends. With movement swirling through your chart, inject some variety into your life. You’ll find a new pastime might be more fun and social than you’d expected.
STAR TIP: Wear your heart on your sleeve on Friday, but don’t make promises.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
As the spotlight swings onto your money sector, investments and taxes could come under scrutiny. Boring, yes, but getting yourself organised might be a smart move. Meanwhile, a gift or big-ticket purchase should cheer you up, and an invitation might take you by surprise.
STAR TIP: Need pep? Dust off the ol’ juicer and give your body a good spring clean.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If you’re up for some fun, you’re in luck! Your social life should kick into high gear this week and, for many Bulls, so will your love life. Bonds formed through spring may feel unusually strong, or someone strangely ‘fated’ could enter your sphere.
STAR TIP: Singles, keep your eyes peeled for a romantic Libran or sensual Scorpion.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Feeling stressed? If the pressure’s getting to you, this week’s new moon should help to rebalance your life. Whether it’s twilight walks, healthier habits or more flexible work, a few simple changes could make a big difference – to your body, mind and spirit!
STAR TIP: Like-minded people are heading your way. Why not join a club, or start one?
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Step aside, party girl coming through! A series of social events should leave you buzzing this month, while parents could find a child puffing them up with pride. Attractions over this period may be instant so, singles, forget about cyberspace and start circulating.
STAR TIP: Boost your good fortune with an amethyst ring, or wear purple or mauve.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You domestic goddess! With your home and social sectors both sparkling, dinner parties or games nights could hit the agenda, along with some stylish new homewares. On the downside, expenses could add up quickly, so watch that extravagant streak.
STAR TIP: Your chart is turning green – look into organic gardening or composting.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
No more excuses! It’s time to jump into something you’ve been thinking about for ages. With Mars ramping up your energy and determination, things could move quickly and, as a spin-off, you could bump into some interesting new people. Wear red for extra luck.
STAR TIP: If your skills need updating, a short course might set you onto a new path.