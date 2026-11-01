Home and Away spoilers: The search for Roo comes to a devastating end

Any hope of finding Roo comes to a heartbreaking end on Home and Away this week, as police call off the search and Alf has to come to terms with the fact that his daughter might be gone forever…

The investigation has yielded no results and Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is under pressure to find something that could lead to Roo (Georgie Parker). But the evidence, including the body found in the burnt-out car, all suggests she is dead.

Police pull a body from the burnt-out car. Is it Roo? (Credit: Channel Seven)

A strange encounter

As he waits for the forensic report on the victim, David goes back to the crime scene where he meets a man who was passing by and claims to have seen Roo speaking to a male hitchhiker. David learns the man’s wife has also died, a connection to grief he knows all too well. He’s struck by their similarities.

“David notices his wedding ring and asks to speak to his wife. But the man tells him his wife has passed away,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK. “The widowers connect, both having lost their wives and unable to remove their wedding rings afterwards. David’s guard drops with this connection, blurring his usual laser focus.”

David breaks the news to Marilyn and Alf (Credit: Channel Seven)

That night, however, as Alf (Ray Meagher) watches a news report about Roo’s disappearance, we see the man also watching in his own home. He pulls out a hammer with dried blood on it and wraps it in newspaper. What has he done?

Alf’s heartbreak

As word spreads around Summer Bay, Remi (Adam Rowland) enlists help to set up a vigil in Roo’s honour. That night, with his friends by his side, Alf accepts the horrific outcome. His daughter is dead…

The following morning Alf goes with Marilyn (Emily Symons), Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) to lay flowers at the crime scene. It’s an emotional goodbye as they grieve the loss of a daughter and friend they hold so dear.

Marilyn, Leah and Justin support Alf as he says goodbye to Roo. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The people of Summer Bay are devastated by the apparent passing of Roo, one of the most loved and respected people in the community,” Jeremy explains. “Tears are shed; hearts broken. David feels deeply responsible. He feels a failure.”

On their return, Alf makes a pit stop at the Yabbie Creek Police Station. He wants confirmation that the body is, in fact, Roo, so he can start planning a burial. To his surprise, David has the answer – but does it confirm Alf’s worst fear?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven