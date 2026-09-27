Home and Away spoilers: Richie and David come face to face

A tense showdown between Richie and David puts friendships to the test on Home and Away this week. Will it split the community?

It’s been months since anyone has seen Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach), who left town in disgrace after accidentally shooting his boss, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor). He lost his job on the police force and broke up with Abigail (Hailey Pinto).

Now, he’s back and hoping to mend fences. But will anyone forgive him?

Richie and Abigail are discussing their future when they run into David… (Credit: Channel Seven)

A trigger for trauma

Abigail remains undecided about her future with Richie. Their split was messy, and getting involved again could lead to further heartbreak down the line. As they discuss their future, Abigail admits she can’t stop thinking about him, while Richie assures her that he’s here to stay.

Unfortunately, their conversation is overheard by Lacey (Sophea Pennington) who reprimands Richie for coming back. As the daughter of the injured sergeant, Lacey can’t forgive Richie for almost killing her father, and she orders him to leave town.

David is triggered by Richie’s return. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“He never stopped loving Abigail, but she is best friends with Lacey – David’s daughter – and he refused to let her champion him to others,” Rocco says of Richie’s dilemma. “He knows this won’t be easy.”

To Lacey’s surprise, Richie stands firm. He tells her that he will forever regret his actions but he’s not leaving. Abigail is touched by his commitment and, in a heartfelt moment, they kiss.

Their blissful reunion, however, is cut short the very next day when Richie runs into David. Their encounter triggers David, who is still recovering from the trauma of being shot.

Despite their hostile relationship in Summer Bay, Rocco shares that it’s been a “treat” to work with Jeremy.

“Jeremy and I are good mates now, but initially I shared Richie’s idolisation of him,” he says of his co-star. “Jeremy is a legacy Aussie actor, and a warm, kind-hearted man.

“I remember one day, I rocked up to set with a killer migraine, just out of the blue, and Jeremy took care of me in the trailer. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Also This Week…

Alf, Leah and Justin debrief on Zane’s actions. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Elsewhere, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) are facing the fall-out of Zane’s (Angus McColl) actions, which saw him vandalise the Surf Club in a desperate move to land himself back in prison.

The guilt has eaten away at him, and he truly believes jail is where he belongs. Eventually, he was arrested.

Marilyn blames herself for interfering and Alf worries she won’t forgive herself.

Can they still help Zane?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven