Home and Away stars Rocco Forrester-Sach and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor unpack the ‘touch and go’ shooting episode

In one fell swoop, the future of two Home and Away characters is on the line.

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In tonight’s episode, Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) ignored orders and pursued a potential suspect. But as the tension built, the rookie cop became overwhelmed and pulled out his gun. Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) tried to intervene, but he was too late – Richie pulled the trigger and shot his boss in the stomach.

Richie realises what he’s done. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Jeremy Lindsay Taylor unpacks the scene

Reflecting on the shocking moment that will no doubt have Home and Away fans reeling, the two actors say the worst is likely still to come.

Describing the scene, Jeremy says: “David tells Richie to put it away, turning towards him, attempting to calm him down… BANG!!! Richie pulls the trigger and shoots David in the lower abdomen. He collapses on the ground.”

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Jeremy says it’s ‘touch and go’ for his character. (Credit: Channel Seven)

For Richie, the moment is horrific. He’s potentially killed the one man who had helped him from the moment he arrived in Summer Bay.

“He is mortified,” Rocco says of his character’s state. “Shooting the man that he not only idolises but began to form a bond with shoots (no pun intended) a mixture of terror, shame and guilt throughout his body,” he says.

Summer Bay, of course, is known for its drama and often we are left wondering whether a character will pull through. Jeremy says it’s unclear on whether he’ll be sticking around the Bay.

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David is shot by his colleague. Will he survive? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“He has lost a massive amount of blood, and its touch and go whether he will make it,” Jeremy says.

Is this goodbye to David?

Rocco Forrester-Sach on the future of his character Richie

“Jeremy is a legacy Aussie actor, and I feel so lucky to share scenes with him. He is a warm, kind-hearted man,” Rocco says of his co-star.

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Richie’s fate is in the air. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Meanwhile, what will happen to Richie? Could he go to jail?

“Richie grew up in the city and has wanted to be a cop since he was a little kid,” Rocco explains. “I believe that he genuinely does mean well and has the best of intentions. He can’t believe what he’s done and he wants to fix it however he can.”

But can he truly fix an error so catastrophic?

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Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

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