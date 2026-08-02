Home and Away spoilers: Can Cash and Mali rescue Levi?

Hold your breath Home and Away fans. In a heart-stopping episode, a tragedy is unfolding in the remote wilds of the Blue Mountains. Levi lies trapped after a cliff fall but, with no phone service, his life is in the hands of Cash and Mali…

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Can they save him?

Levi’s camping trip turns to disaster. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In recent episodes, a boys’ camping adventure turned to chaos when Levi (Tristan Gorey) lost his footing on crumbling terrain. His friends Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) watched on in horror as he plummeted, landing on the cliff-face below.

Unconscious and bleeding, his injuries are unknown and there’s no one around to help. Policeman Cash decides to abseil down, but he’ll have to do so with minimal equipment. Mali ties the rope to the nearest tree and tries to hold the brunt of his weight.

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Mali and Cash call out to Levi but he’s unresponsive. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When Cash reaches Levi, he’s awake and in agony. His arm is trapped under a boulder and he’s beginning to lose feeling in his hands. Levi tells Cash to move the boulder, knowing full well the pain that will come when he does – but it’s the only way to save him and his arm.

But can Cash lift it, and in time?

Meanwhile, Mali races through the bush, seeking higher ground. He needs phone reception – and fast.

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Mali and Cash come up with a daring rescue. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Back in Summer Bay, Mack (Emily Weir) is enjoying lunch with Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) when she gets a call: Levi is in hospital and it’s touch and go. Mali got the phone message out, but the hard part is still to come…

At the hospital, Mack learns the doctors might be able to save Levi’s life but his arm is in a critical condition. As a surgeon, Levi’s hands are crucial.

“It’s possible, if they save it, that he might never get back the full use of his hand, which changes the trajectory of his entire purpose in the Bay,” Tristan tells TV WEEK.

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Cash is running out of time to help Levi. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Levi might have made it out of the wilderness, but it would seem he’s not out of the woods….

Despite the heartache, Tristan says filming the perilous storyline on a cliff with his co-stars was a “blast”.

“Fortunately, we had safety lines attached to us the entire time, and a very diligent crew,” he says. “But the actor inside me was loving every second of being out in such an incredible real-life location!”

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Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

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