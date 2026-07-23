Tristan Gorey discusses Levi’s future on Home and Away and his praise for Emily Weir’s performance

Levi is certainly doing it tough on Home and Away. But as his life hangs in the balance after a shocking cliffhanger episode, Tristan Gorey, who plays the good doctor, says there could be more heartache to come – and it could “change the entire trajectory” of life in Summer Bay.

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Speaking to TV WEEK, the Home and Away star says he’s so grateful to the cast and crew for giving him such rich storylines, some of which have had a profound impact on the audience at home. From his everyday involvement as the local doctor to his relationship with Mack, Tristan is grateful for the opportunities. Now, this cliffhanger episode puts his character front and center to the action.

Tristan had a ‘blast’ filming in the Blue Mountains. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Tristan’s praise for Emily Weir

In recent weeks, Levi and Mack (Emily Weir) suffered the incomparable loss of their unborn child. Their grief nearly teared them apart. As they try to find their way forward, the couple are faced with an uncertain future.

Reflecting on the experience, Tristan was in awe of his co-star Emily’s performance.

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“I am grateful to have such a nurturing partner on screen who allows me to give each scene everything I have, and I try to do the same for her,” Tristan tells TV WEEK of Emily. “I couldn’t have performed this story with anybody else, and I am so grateful to have been gifted with such a talented actress to navigate this story.”

As it went to air, the reaction from fans was immense. Many felt it was close to home to their own experiences, while others just want to see Mack find happiness after such devasting storylines.

“The fact that this story has made such a profound impact on our loyal audience is a testament to production, the writers, the crew and the cast,” he says. “The audience reaction online has been a constant wave of personal anecdotes and highlighted the importance of this story being shown on the international stage.”

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Mack was blindsided by the tragic news (Credit: Channel Seven)

Hanging by a moment

As for what’s to come, it all hangs in the balance – literally. Levi is fighting for his life after a deadly fall during a bushwalk. Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) scramble to help but with no emergency care nearby, it’s perilous conditions.

Filming in the Blue Mountains, Tristan says the four actors, which also included Ethan Browne, had a “blast”.

A boys camping trip goes horrible wrong. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“Working with Nic, Ethan [Tane] and Kyle felt like our very own superhero team,” he says. “A lot of throbbing biceps, fast quips and solid banter for the entire shoot!”

Dangling from a cliff may cause some fear, but Tristan assures us it was done with extra precaution. He loved every minute of it.

“We had safety lines attached to us the entire time, and a diligent crew,” he says. “But the little actor inside of me was loving every second of being out on such an incredible real-life location! Every crew and cast member pull together to bring you some amazing work!”

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven. It will return after the Commonwealth Games on August 3.

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