James Stewart on the love he ‘never thought’ he’d find with Ada Nicodemou

While Home and Away fans can’t get enough of James Stewart’s real-life romance with Ada Nicodemou, the actor admits it took decades to find what was right in front of them.

Speaking to TV WEEK in celebration of his 10 years on the show, James says he and Ada have known each other for decades – “Since I was 19, when Ada had a fringe!” he enthuses.

Three decades, that friendship finally turned into more. But there’s an argument that perhaps they needed to find themselves before they could find each other.

James and Ada made their debut as a couple at the TV WEEK Logie Awards in 2024. (Credit: Paul Seusse)

“Ada and I look back and laugh at where we are now,” James, 50, says with a smile. “We never thought that we would be at this chapter of our lives.”

A decade on from his debut on Home and Away, life is different for James. He is settled and in love with his family, which includes his 14-year-old daughter Scout (whom he shares with actress Jessica Marias).

“As a human being, father and fiancé, I view the world very differently now,” James says. “I used to love going to the pub with the boys to watch the footy. Now I want to cook a Jamie Oliver meal and make my girls happy. They’re my world.”

As Justin and Leah in Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

James adds that he still loves the footy and even has a group text chain with Home and Away stars, past and present.

“It’s actually called the Home and Away footy chat,” he says with a laugh. “A few cast and crew are in it and it’s a lot of banter. I still see Ditch Davey [who played Dr. Christian Green] quite often and if my team beats his, no matter where we are in the world or what time it is, I’m calling him up!”

James, Scout, Ada and Johnas recently enjoyed a European vacation together. (Credit: Instagram)

Reflecting on his younger years, would have any advice for his former self?

“If I could go back and talk to my 19-year-old self, the first thing I’d say is, stop being so up yourself!” he laughs. “But, there was so much I wanted to do and be, and I see that now in my daughter.”

For James, parenting was a common link that brought him closer to Ada, who is mum to 13-year-old son Johnas. He’s in awe of what Ada brings to their world.

James says he ‘never thought’ he’d be where he is now. (Photographer: Phil Castleton)

“This is where Ada and I met in a way, through parenting,” James says. “Ada is intelligent and beautiful but also graceful. She’s very girly, too, and, raising a daughter, I haven’t had that focus on what it’s like to be a 14-year-old girl. Ada has brought that into our world, and I hope to do the same for Johnas and help in my way.

“I’m just so lucky. Like I said, I’m the luckiest boy in the Bay.”

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven