Home and Away spoilers: Eden is determined to celebrate her anniversary with Cash despite her ailing health

With so much going on with Eden’s failing health, there hasn’t been much time for romance – a fact of which she is all too aware. So, this week, Eden takes it upon herself to surprise Cash with a dinner date. But is she up to the task?

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In Home and Away this week Cash (Nicholas Cartwight) is studying a new diet plan he found in an online support group.

Eden and Cash’s love endures each challenge. (Image: Home and Away)

The chat is for individuals who are suffering from the same condition as Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash has taken to it with enthusiasm, desperate to find any way to prolong his wife’s life.

Eden, however, has her mind on other things. Their first wedding anniversary is approaching and she’s ready to celebrate. Cash doesn’t want to push her stamina and suggests they just have a quiet night at home.

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Eden agrees – before calling Remi (Adam Rowland) to help her plan a surprise. Tearfully, she tells him this could be her only anniversary and she doesn’t want to miss out.

Best friend Remi recruited to help but worries that Eden is pushing herself too hard. (Image: Home and Away)

“It’s a deeply emotional time but filled with so much love and gratitude,” Stephanie says of Eden and Cash’s relationship, adding she and Nicholas relied on their trust as co-stars and friends.

“We knew going into this that we really wanted to honour this storyline the best that we could. We are lucky in the sense that we have worked together for over four years. So, we have that level of comfort and trust with each other as actors.”

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Remi is worried about his friend. (Image: Home and Away)

The next day, Remi enlists the help of Levi (Tristan Gorey) to trick Cash into thinking he wants to hang out. But they don’t exactly get along and Cash can see right through his lies. Despite their meticulous planning, Levi gives up the secret and Cash isn’t sure whether to be angry or elated.

Soon afterwards, they arrive at a pre-arranged lunch with the most perfect views of Summer Bay. Surrounded by family and friends, Cash walks over to see Eden. She’s all dressed up and smiling from ear-to-ear. Basking in their love, Cash admits he also has a surprise – a round-the-world air ticket.

Once she’s better, they can go.

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Eden smiles, but deep down she worries if she’ll ever be able to use it…

You can tune into Home and Away on Seven or 7Plus.

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