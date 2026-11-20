IN SHORT Grant Tiernan Amato’s shocking obsession with a stranger took a deadly turn.

His fixation ultimately led him to murder his own family.

The horrific crime left a family devastated.

But what drove him to commit such an unthinkable act?

Here, we uncover the deadly obsession behind the tragedy.

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Grant Tiernan Amato presented himself as a charming, successful anaesthetist – witty, charismatic, independent.

But his glamorous façade masked a darker reality: he had been fired from his hospital job.

On June 21, 2018, Grant was working as a registered nurse at Advent Health Orlando when hospital staff discovered eight empty vials of propofol – a sedative

used before surgery – in two rooms he was overseeing.

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No doctors had ordered the drugs, and records showed he had taken them from a storage machine.

Grant and his brother Cody.

When confronted, he claimed he had administered the medication to patients who were not being adequately relaxed.

The hospital had suspicions he had done this before.

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Police were called and Grant was arrested, though the charges were ultimately dropped.

He was expelled from his anaesthesiology program, and his medical career came to a sudden halt.

With no job or school, Grant moved in with his parents, Chad and Margaret.

They were patient, supportive people, but even they grew worried. Grant was depressed, withdrawn, and not himself.

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Grant with his parents and brother Cody.

In the depths of his depression, Grant turned to Cam Girls, a live-streaming adult website.

It was there he met Silviya “Silvie” Ventsislavova, a glamorous Bulgarian woman.

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He told Silvie he was a successful anaesthetist, presenting himself as a confident, high-flying professional.

For Grant, it was love at first sight – or what felt like love.

Silviya became a compulsion and obsession for Grant but he had to pay and bid against other men online for her attention.

He began spending hours glued to his computer, talking to her, paying for private video sessions, and sending gifts.

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In just three months, Grant had spent more than $309,358 aud – first from his own savings, then by secretly opening credit cards in the names of his parents and

even taking out a loan on his parents’ house.

Despite the growing financial strain, Grant’s obsession with Silvie intensified.

He began imagining a future with her, even planning to fly to Bulgaria to meet her.

Read more: Bride fed her new husband to the dog

Cam girl Silviya Ventsislavova. (Image: Seminole County Sherrif’s Office)

In late 2018, Cody, the middle Amato brother, took Grant on a trip to Japan, hoping that a change of scenery and time together might pull him out of his

downward spiral.

At first, it worked. Grant laughed again, ate properly, and seemed lighter in mood.

But as the trip drew to a close, his depression returned.

On the way home, he finally confessed everything to Cody: the lies, the debt, and the obsession with Silvie.

Cody’s heart broke for his brother.

He even gave Grant additional money, hoping it might ease his panic.

But once they returned to Florida, Cody told their parents the truth.

Grant’s fantasy world was unraveling, and his family realized they had to take action.

Chad and Margaret confronted Grant and, horrified by the full scale of the financial wreckage and his escalating obsession, decided to intervene.

They arranged for him to enter a 60-day rehab program designed to treat internet and sexual addictions.

Grant lasted only a couple of weeks.

When he returned home, the family imposed strict rules: all electronics were monitored, door locks were changed, his car was taken away, and all weapons were

removed from the house.

His father warned him,

“If you speak to her again, you’re out of the house.”

But Grant continued secretly messaging Silvie, convinced she was the only person who truly understood him.

When Chad found out, on Jan. 24, 2019, Grant had been using their mum’s phone to message the model he ordered Grant to leave their home.

The next morning, alarm bells rang when Cody didn’t show up for work.

Concerned, his colleagues contacted police, who drove to the family home for a welfare check.

Cody and Grant in Japan.

Inside, they found three lives brutally ended.

There they found Margaret, 69, slumped dead at her computer, Cody, 31, dead on the floor of a storage room and Chad, 59, dead on the kitchen floor.

All three had been shot in the back of the head.

Grant’s 1996 Honda Accord was missing from the home so the police put out a bulletin for the car and found him the next day at a hotel in Orlando.

He agreed to speak with investigators and showed little to no emotion while saying he didn’t know what happened to his family.

Later, when confronted with images of their bodies, Grant outright denied involvement with their murders.

Detectives weren’t convinced, and days later, they arrested Grant, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators discovered chilling evidence of premeditation.

He’d placed the gun next to Cody to make the killings look like a murder suicide.

Grant had also used his deceased father’s fingerprint to access Chad’s banking app on his dead brother’s phone and transfer money into his own account.

After Cody, Chad and Margaret’s bodies were discovered, one of the family credit cards was used to purchase $928 of tokens for access to Silvie.

Grant also attempted to cash in on his parents’ life insurance policy, but was denied at the time due to his suspected connection to their deaths.

Grant Amato after his arrest. (Image: Seminole County Jail)

In July 2019, Grant went on trial for the murders of his parents and brother.

Prosecutors argued that his obsession with Silvie and mounting debt had motivated him to kill the only people who could stop him.

During the trial, jurors saw hundreds of communications with Silvie, evidence of financial fraud, and photographs of the crime scene.

Grant Amato was found guilty of three counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Though prosecutors sought the death penalty, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

Grant appealed his sentence but it was rejected 18 months later. After he eventually confessed to BBC filmmaker Colin Archdeacon.

He explained: “Basically, this whole time I’ve been protecting my innocence for the sake of my future with the appeals process, but the truth is I did commit those

murders.

“I was very resistant to therapy and I felt so betrayed when my family said I was going into rehab. I was told that I could not have my cell phone or any electronic

device for 60 days.

‘Being detached from the online world was all the more traumatic. My one outlet that had brought me joy, this alternate lifestyle that I had developed, was gone.

“So now, this life that I was left with was pointless. That was when I thought about killing my family. I am remorseful. I wish I could go back in time and have my

family back.”

When Sylvie was contacted by Bulgarian media, she said the ordeal caused her “extreme stress” and almost ruined her life.

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