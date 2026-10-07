Bride fed her new husband to the dog

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On a quiet spring morning in 2016, the Spanish island of Majorca was shattered by an unspeakable horror.

Inside a modest flat in the sleepy town of Sant Llorenç, police uncovered a scene so grotesque it would haunt them for years.

Blood pooled across the tiled floor, a kitchen knife lay discarded nearby, and the family’s American Staffordshire bull terrier paced nervously, its muzzle stained red.

Horst Hans Henkels, a 66-year-old German retiree, lay lifeless in the living room, his body grotesquely altered – arms stripped to the bone, chunks of flesh missing.

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Horst Hans Henkels enjoyed the simple pleasures like walking and a coffee in the sun before his horrifying death (Photo: Facebook).

Slumped nearby was his wife, 46-year-old Svetlana Batukova, her eyes glazed and movements sluggish.

The air reeked of alcohol, mingling with the metallic tang of blood.

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Officers had visited the flat many times before.

Over two years, neighbours reported loud arguments, shouting late into the night, and occasional crashes.

Domestic disturbances were frequent enough to raise red flags – but no-one expected the horror they found that day.

When questioned, Batukova claimed the dog had attacked Horst, tearing the flesh from his arms and causing fatal bleeding.

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Svetlana Batukova blamed her dog (Photo: Facebook).

But authorities were unconvinced.

The wounds were deliberate and clean – flesh hacked away with brutal precision.

Blood around the dog’s mouth suggested it hadn’t caused the injuries but had instead been fed the flesh by its owner.

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Could a wife really do something so unspeakable to her new husband?

And if so, why?

Batukova, a Russian national, had married Horst just four months earlier after two tumultuous years living together.

Witnesses described their relationship as volatile.

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Neighbours heard shouting and occasional crashes for around two years, at the home Svetlana Batukova shared with her husband Horst (Photo: Supplied).

Police reports referenced past incidents involving alcohol-fuelled disputes and threats.

Neighbours recalled shouting matches and violent arguments, though none anticipated the depths of cruelty that would unfold.

On that April morning, prosecutors revealed Horst was in no condition to defend himself.

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Having recently undergone trachea surgery, he could barely speak above a whisper.

His frailty left him vulnerable, and toxicology tests later showed he had been drugged with diazepam – a sedative – before the attack.

His system slowed, his strength fading.

The assault was prolonged and savage.

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Batukova – a cocaine addict – used a kitchen knife to inflict multiple wounds on Horst’s arms and body.

Prosecutors described the killing as a cruel, drawn-out act with the victim conscious for much of the ordeal.

Evidence suggested he was fully aware, enduring unimaginable pain as his wife dismembered him piece by piece.

His injuries bore the unmistakable marks of a blade – deep, precise cuts no animal could inflict.

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More chillingly, detectives uncovered evidence Batukova had tried to hire a hit man to kill Horst before the attack.

When that plan fell through, she resolved to kill him herself.

This showed clear intent and premeditation.

During interrogation, Batukova’s accounts shifted dramatically from claims of self-defence, to blaming the dog, to saying parts of the incident were accidental.

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None matched the forensic evidence or neighbour testimonies, who never heard signs Horst was the aggressor.

The trial took place in Palma, Majorca’s capital, drawing media attention across Spain and Europe.

Courtrooms overflowed with witnesses, forensic experts, police officers, and neighbours.

The jury was presented with graphic evidence – photographs of the crime scene, autopsy reports, and testimonies detailing the cruelty inflicted on Horst.

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They heard how his voice was barely audible after surgery, leaving him unable to call for help during the attack.

One unsettling subplot concerned the couple’s Staffordshire bull terrier.

Seized as evidence, the dog mysteriously vanished from police custody, sparking rumours it had been quietly rehomed or euthanised.

This only fuelled public speculation and media intrigue.

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In 2018, Svetlana Batukova, 48, was found guilty of murder.

She was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The murderer and cocaine addict drugged her husband before the prolonged and savage assault (Photo: Facebook).

Her defence team appealed, arguing the killing was unintentional – spurred by intoxication and a heated argument – and reiterated the claim the dog had played a role.

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But the court of appeal upheld the verdict, citing overwhelming forensic evidence, the prior murder-for-hire attempt, and the calculated brutality of the crime as proof of her intent.

Today, Batukova serves her sentence in a Spanish prison far from Majorca’s sun-drenched beaches.

Her name has become synonymous with the island’s most grisly crime.

Despite intense media scrutiny, few family members or close friends have spoken publicly.

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Those who did described Horst as a man who cherished simple pleasures – the warmth of the Majorcan sun, quiet mornings with a coffee on his balcony, leisurely walks through cobbled streets.

Instead, his final moments were filled with betrayal and unimaginable agony at the hands of the person closest to him.

The precise motivations behind Svetlana Batukova’s horrific actions remain unclear, leaving family and friends struggling to find closure.

Horst’s story is a grim reminder that even in paradise, darkness can lurk behind closed doors.

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If you are suffering violence or abuse, or you know someone who is, support is available. Call 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732 in Australia, or go to 1800respect online.

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