Fingers busily knitting, Erin Patterson would position herself within the eyeline of a prison officer but not so close they could hear her words.

Advertisement

Then, she would wait until one of the more reactive prisoners on the wing was nearby before saying quietly, “I’m nothing like you” or “You’re a criminal and deserve to be here.”

The now-convicted triple killer would then wait for her fellow prisoner to react with anger or emotion and then watch as they got into trouble for “attacking” her.

“To the officers it looks like someone’s attacking her, but that’s not the case. The case is she’s tormenting them,” remembers Kelly Flanagan, who was incarcerated alongside Patterson in the protected wing at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre until the mushroom murderer was moved to solitary. “She would do it to people with mental health issues as well and these people are unpredictable.”

Kelly, who was locked up from February 2022 to March 2025, believes Patterson both enjoyed toying with people and was attempting to paint the picture that she wasn’t safe in prison and should get a lesser sentence.

Advertisement

Patterson is held at Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in Victoria.

Bad intent

Kelly can still remember the buzz that spread through the maximum-security women’s correctional centre when it was revealed Patterson had been brought there in December 2023.

“It’s a big deal when anyone comes in but this had a lot of media coverage so the girls were pretty intrigued,” Kelly, 40, tells Woman’s Day.

Despite having fatally poisoned her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson with death cap mushrooms in July 2023, the other prisoners were “open to receiving her”.

Advertisement

“There was no malice or bad intent towards her,” says Kelly. “It wasn’t until they had interactions with Patterson that they started hating her.”

The “grandiose, narcissistic” Leongatha, Vic, mother-of-two managed to quickly turn everyone against her by making the other women feel stupid.

“She would talk down to you. She thinks she’s smarter than you, that you’re less of a human than her. She’d make you feel small,” says Kelly, who says Patterson was only ever called “the mushroom lady” or “mushroom killer” by fellow prisoners.

“She’s such a weird personality,” remembers Kelly. “She’ll tell you something’s happening and it’ll be completely not what’s happening, but she has an ability to convince herself and then make you believe it.”

Advertisement

Stuck up

Believing she wouldn’t be in prison for long, Patterson didn’t attempt to connect with any of the other prisoners at first.

“People tried to start a conversation with her but she’d stick her nose up. She totally thought she was cut from a different cloth and better than the people she was in the unit with,” says Kelly.

Kelly saw Patterson acting in this aloof way with the prison officers but suspects she will have been forced to change her ways now she’s in solitary confinement.

“She would have pulled that up a bit because you quickly learn that if you don’t befriend or you’re not good to officers, you get nothing. Like, absolutely nothing. It makes your time so hard.

Advertisement

“They do everything for you. Like you literally don’t leave your cell. If you want cleaning products, they’ll bring it to you. If you want period products, they’ll bring it to you. You have to have a relationship with them.”

But before she was moved into isolation and was still on the protective wing, Patterson reportedly made two significant connections.

Patterson “tries to mke everyone feel stupid”. (Credit: Getty)

Dark friendship

She became friendly with convicted catfisher and stalker Lydia Abdelmalek – who impersonated actor Lincoln Lewis – and Kristy Avdulla, who orchestrated the violent home invasion of a cancer-suffering friend.

Advertisement

Despite their dark friendship, Abdelmalek and Patterson would often have arguments, because, Kelly believes, “they’re both attention-seekers and love the limelight”.

And while her fellow inmates weren’t scared of her in a physical sense, it was understood that prisoners like Patterson can be dangerous in other ways.

“You have people that are narcistically, mentally violent. Who play games and try to play people against each other,” says Kelly. “There’s some women that do physically fight, but in a women’s prison, it’s more psychological.”

To Kelly’s knowledge, Patterson was never physically threatened but says it would have only been a matter of time had she stayed on the wing.

“It definitely would have happened in time if she’d stayed there,” she says.

Surprisingly, when it came to mushrooms being served at mealtime – which they were frequently – the prisoners didn’t use them for target practice on Patterson.

“They wouldn’t waste good food. Food’s hard enough to get in there, let alone to throw it at her,” laughs Kelly.

Immediately isolated

Although Patterson wasn’t officially allowed to cook or have access to food being cooked, when Avdulla suffered food poisoning after eating leftover spaghetti bolognese, Abdelmalek allegedly told officers that she thought Patterson might be responsible.

“The officers locked Patterson out of her room and found mayonnaise under the heater and chemistry books in her room,” claims Kelly.

“She was immediately isolated and taken to the lockdown cells.”

According to the Herald Sun, this incident was investigated but no further action was taken, while Patterson’s representatives called the allegations “baseless”.

Whatever the reason, Patterson’s stay in the protected wing came to an end at this point. The 52-year-old is now locked up in solitary confinement and spends about 22 hours a day isolated inside.

But, says Kelly, the walls are thin and everyone can hear what is going on in each other’s cells and the prisoners there would be making their feelings about Patterson very clear.

“You’ve got people there who are violent, who have been removed from population and have to be on their own, but you’ve also got people that are severe mental health issues.

“Her being her with an arrogant attitude, people are going to torment her. They’re going to yell out all night. That won’t stop.”

Patterson will never be released.

Scrapbooking & knitting

In her cell, she reportedly has a TV and books but mostly passes her time knitting and crocheting.

During her time on the protected wing, she enjoyed eating junk food and reading newspapers and magazines that can be purchased.

“She cuts out articles about herself and keeps a collection of them in her cell. It’s like she’s scrapbooking them.”

Patterson’s only interactions are with officers along with frequent visits from the prison chaplain who Kelly believes she would have attempted to manipulate.

“Chaplains are good people,” she explains. “They like to believe that everyone has, you know, the right to second chances.

“So yes, Patterson might share her version of events and yes, they might accept that’s her truth for that moment and they won’t question it. But this isn’t their first rodeo.”

But, despite her heinous crimes, life in solitary will not be an easy one and Kelly says she “completely sympathises” with anyone put in there.

Appeal rejected

“I lasted 5 months in there but we all come out with the same issues. We were paranoid. We were not trusting of people. We were isolated. It does mentally the same thing whether it’s 10 years or 2 years or 2 months,” she explains.

But she also feels that Patterson did this to herself.

“I feel like if you put yourself in this environment, intentionally to try and lighten your sentence, you’re bringing this behaviour onto yourself,” she says.

When Patterson’s sentence was handed down in September last year, a 33-year non-parole period offered a glimmer of hope that one day she might be freed.

But at the end of October, the killer learnt she will spend the rest of her life behind bars after her non-parole period was set aside, and her appeal was rejected by the Victorian Court of Appeals.

She now joins just a few other Australian prisoners serving a life sentence with no chance of parole – the harshest punishment in the criminal justice system.

Patterson could still be released if new evidence that could exonerate her surfaces or she appeals against the Court of Appeals’ decision in the High Court.

Kelly believes Patterson is a “narcissist” and “sociopath”. (Credit: Supplied)

Strike again

When it comes to mixing with other prisoners, Kelly believes it’s unlikely to happen.

“I highly doubt she’ll ever have access to other people again. If she ever came out of the lockdown cells, she’ll strike again,” says Kelly.

And she has a word of warning for those who do come into contact with the mushroom killer.

“There are some [officers] that have worked in those spaces for a long time who genuinely are nice people. And they will feel sorry for her and try to help her and they’re the ones that she’ll manipulate,” says Kelly.

Strikingly, Kelly cannot forget the “venom” an incarcerated Patterson appeared to still have for her ex-husband Simon who was meant to attend the fateful family lunch that killed three people.

“If she was ever near her husband, I can’t guarantee that’s going to end well,” she recalls. “I’ve never seen someone have so much hate for somebody.”

“I think she’s absolutely pissed off that he lived.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.