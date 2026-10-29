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‘Cold and calculated’: Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson’s hopes for freedom crushed

The mushroom murderer has returned to court
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mushroom murderer Erin Patterson
The convicted killer is appealing her life sentence. (Image: Getty)

When Erin Patterson’s sentence was handed down in September last year, a 33-year non-parole period offered the mushroom murderer a glimmer of hope that one day she might be freed.

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But now the convicted killer will spend the rest of her life behind bars after her non-parole period was set aside, and her appeal was rejected by the Victorian Court of Appeals.

When delivering the verdict of her appeal, Justice Stephen McLeish ruled that Patterson’s conduct was “cold and calculated” and “characterised by an elaborate series of deceptions” – and granted the prosecution’s appeal for a harsher sentence.

“The applicant’s murderous intent dated back to the invitations to lunch, it persisted through the linch that the poison was administered,” McLeish said during the hearing.

“We have concluded that the case involved such calculated criminality that it is inappropriate to fix a non-parole period.”

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The deadly lunch’s sole survivor Ian Wilkinson forgave Patterson while giving his victim impact statement last year. (Image: Getty)

Patterson’s original sentence

In September last year, Patterson, 52, was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33-years for killing her in laws Don and Gail Patterson as well as Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson with a deathcap mushroom-laced beef Wellington she served them at her Leongatha home in July 2023.

She was also found guilty of attempting to kill Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson, who spent seven weeks in hospital after the lunch.

During Patterson’s trial, Wilkinson revealed he forgave Patterson for trying to kill him, but could not forgive her for the three other deaths.

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“I am distressed that Erin has acted with callous and calculated disregard for my ife and the life of those I loved,” Ian told the court while delivering his victim impact statement in August 2025.

“What foolishness possesses someone to think that murder could be the solution to their problems, particularly people who only have good intentions towards her?”

Patterson is currently imprisoned in Dame Phyllis Frost Correctional Centre in Melbourne. (Image: Getty)

What were the grounds of Patterson’s appeal?

Since Patterson was arrested in November 2023, she has always maintained her innocence – and in August this year, she officially launched her bid for freedom in the Victorian Court of Appeal.

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The convicted killer’s legal team argued there were irregularities with the jury sequestration process, the prosecution conducted an “unfair” cross-examination, and the trial judge made error. They

The prosecution also appealed Patterson’s life sentence, arguing the inclusion of a non-parole period made the sentence “manifestly inadequate”.

Could Erin Patterson ever walk free?

With the Court of Appeal’s decision, Patterson will spend the rest of her life locked up in Dame Phyllis Frost Centre.

Patterson could still be released if new evidence that could exonerate her surfaces or she appeals against the Court of Appeals’ decision in the High Court.

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But legal experts have told the ABC that there is an extremely high legal bar for Patterson to clear in order to have her case heard in the High Court.

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Harry Mulholland News writer

Harry Mulholland is a news writer for Woman’s Day, Australia’s best-selling women’s weekly magazine. In his six years of journalism across community and national news across Australia, Harry has become a trusted authority in Australian and international news, true crime and entertainment. Since joining Woman’s Day, Harry has interviewed everyday heroes making a difference in their communities, criminology experts, victims of crime – and two cast members from Harry Potter (Miriam Margolyes likes him!). Before joining Woman’s Day, Harry covered community news at Coast Community News, delivered radio bulletins at Coast FM, and reported on drilling results, exploration updates, and M&A activity for Mining.com.au. Harry holds a Bachelor of Communications from Charles Sturt University.

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