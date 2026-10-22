Days after Helen Haines was attacked, her husband has made a tragic announcement

Just days after surviving a horrific incident outside her ministerial office in Wangaratta, Helen Haines’ husband Phil has confirmed the federal member for Indi has tragically lost both her legs.

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“The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she’s stable,” Phil said during a press conference at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.

“That is the most important thing for our family, and I think when we reflect and talk about and think about Helen, the two most important parts of Helen for us as a family are her heart and her mind.”

“Her heart is huge,” he continued. “She is a very compassionate, caring, loving person. Incredibly supportive of all around her – her family, her community, anybody she comes across. And her mind. She has the sharpest intellect.”

Local barber Ricky Jefferies was quick to help catch Helen’s alleged attacker. (Image: Getty)

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The hero barber next door

On Monday afternoon, Helen, 65, was allegedly struck twice by a four-wheel-drive driven by Brendan Nugent, 43, who has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the commonwealth offence of causing harm to a commonwealth public official.

He faced Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for a first appearance, and is currently being held on remand at the Melbourne Assessment Prison.

Directly after the alleged attack, local barber Ricky Jefferies, who’s shop is next door to Helen’s ministerial office on Murphy Street, was quick to help save the critically injured politician.

Ricky managed to remove Nugent from the four-wheel-drive and restrained him until police arrived. But he insists he’s not a hero.

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“I don’t think I’m the hero, I think that I just was a person who had an opportunity to intervene in a safeish sort of way,” Ricky said.

“He did have a knife. He didn’t pull it out. I just wasn’t comfortable with his movements, and so I basically just took it out of his pocket and threw it away.”

Helen’s husband Phil says she’s in stable but critical condition. (Image: Getty)

Touching tributes

Responding to the shocking attack, many of Helen’s parliamentary colleagues have taken to social media to express their outrage at the attack, and wish her well for her recovery.

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“Helen is a dedicated and decent person who has spent years standing up for her community. Right now, our thoughts are with her and those closest to her,” Victorian premier Ben Carroll wrote.

“My thoughts are with Helen, her family, friends and staff at this incredibly difficult time. I know Victorians everywhere will be hoping for her recovery,” wrote Victoria’s opposition leader Jess Wilson.

The mayor of Wangaratta, Irene Grant said their community is struggling to grapple with Monday’s incident, but are rallying behind Helen and her family.

“It’s extraordinarily difficult,” Irene told 7News. “People constantly ask me, ‘Why did this happen to Helen? Helen of all people’.”

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“But it’s amazing how thoughtful and caring people have been in this whole process.”

A virtual vigil across Australia will be held on Friday at 8pm AEDT, and it’s organiser, Tracey Asquith is encouraging people from across Australia to light a candle and observe 15 minutes of silence for Helen.

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