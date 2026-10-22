‘It was a worry’: Chrissie Swan breaks her silence after medical emergency

Chrissie Swan has given fans a health update after revealing she had a medical emergency.

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The radio star shared a video and message on Instagram, thanking followers for their support and assuring them she is on the mend.

“I have received so many messages from you guys saying, ‘where are you? When are you coming back to the radio?'” Chrissie said in the video. “And the truth is, I don’t know.”

She explained that a couple of months ago, she had an unexpected medical emergency and spent a long time in hospital.

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“Completely unplanned as emergencies are, and I was in hospital for ages,” she said. “Even that was weird for me because I’ve only ever been, you know, to hospital to have babies, which is good news. And this was certainly not that.”

Since leaving hospital, Chrissie has been recovering at home with plenty of rest.

“Lots of sleep, lots of reading, lots of, you know, sorting out the spice drawer, finally,” she joked.

She said she’s feeling the best she has “in weeks slash months” and wanted to thank fans for their kind words.

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In her Instagram caption, Chrissie said she had read every message and wanted fans to know she is on the road to recovery.

“I am OK, and I am going to be OK. I am recovering,” she wrote. “I am being very well cared for her at The Compound and as soon as I feel like myself for longer than an hour at a time, I’ll be back!”

She also apologised for the worry. “Sorry to cause so much concern – it was a worry for me too. But I’m heading in the right direction.”

Chrissie signed off by promising fans she’ll return as soon as she’s well, and in the meantime, there’ll be “cat content, other bits and pieces”.

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(Credit: Getty)

Chrissie Swan’s break from radio

A source close to Chrissie says the health scare has made her reflect.

“It really gave Chrissie a fright and has prompted her to take a step back and reflect on a lot of things. She’s doing okay and has plenty of support around her as she takes some much-needed time out from her radio duties. For now, she’s taking things day by day and focusing on what matters most: her health and wellbeing.

“Chrissie is resting, taking it easy and making a real effort to look after herself. It’s been a reminder of just how important it is to slow down when you need to, even when life is busy and there are plenty of commitments waiting. Thankfully, she has a great support network around her, and she’s giving herself the space she needs to work through things in her own time, without feeling like she has to rush back before she’s ready.”

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The insider adds there’s no timeline for her return.

“Chrissie hopes to return to radio as soon as she’s able, but there’s no pressure to put a date on it just yet. Right now, the priority is getting back to feeling like herself again, and she knows that will take as long as it takes. Everything else can wait for now, with her recovery firmly at the top of the list. For the moment, it’s all about resting, recharging and taking things one day at a time.”

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