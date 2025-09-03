Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
    
Home Entertainment

Chrissie Swan returns to our screens in “new” series Healthy, Wealthy & Wise

'I was born for this role'
Lucy Croke Profile
Chrissie Swan in a promotional show for new Seven Network series Healthy, Wealthy & Wise.
Chrissie is back, healthier, wealthier, and wiser than ever!
CH7

Chrissie Swan has made a dramatic return to television with brand new series Healthy, Wealthy & Wise.

The acclaimed radio show host, author and former The Masked Singer judge started out on our screens in 2003 as a contestant on Big Brother Australia, but took a hiatus from her multitude of television gigs when it became too much for her and her Melbourne based family.

Chrissie Swan judge for The Masked Singer Australia.
Chrissie was a judge on The Masked Singer for three years. (Credit: 10)

““Most of the shows are filmed in Sydney and I just don’t do well away from my family on any level, even for a night,” Chrissie, 51, told Stellar Magazine. “I get in a funk in hotel rooms. I just get so sad away from the kids.”

Now the mother of three returns to our screens as host for Seven Network’s revamp of the beloved 1990’s series, Healthy, Wealthy & Wise, featuring segments on food, home, money, health and travel – but with a 2025 twist.

Accompanied by Australia’s best content creators and a fresh team of expert presenters, Chrissie, who won a TV WEEK Logie in 2011 for Most Popular Female Presenter for her work on the The Circle, says she couldn’t be more excited.

Chrissie Swan on her radio show - The Chrissie Swan Show.
Chrissie hosts The Chrissie Swan Show, a national afternoon radio show broadcast on the Nova Network. (Credit: Instagram)

“When I got the call, it took me all of five seconds to say yes,” Chrissie revealed. “I was a huge fan of the show back in the nineties and as an obsessive home cook, renovator and lover of helpful home hacks, I was born for this role.”

The entertaining program will be jam packed with useful information for viewers at home, with a mix of studio-based segments and stories filmed on location around Australia.

Will this be an opportunity to get a sneak peak into the mysterious home life of Chrissie, who has formerly spoken to TV WEEK about keeping her private life and professional life separate?

”Being in TV and radio is my job – not my kids,” she told TV WEEK in 2023. ”It used to irritate me when false stories came out about me, but I don’t care anymore.”

