The Block’s Rick reveals the budget pressure behind his “scary” final week

The biggest house on The Block comes with some hefty budget woes, and Rick and Tayla have felt the pressure week after week. Now, with Front Yard Week underway, the father–daughter duo are still struggling to keep up.
“We didn’t have the funds like House 1 and House 4 did,” builder Rick tells TV WEEK. “They had 14 guys at one stage; we only had four. It was pretty scary.”
With fewer hands on deck, Rick, 63, worried about how they would pull their final space together, particularly after their previous run of bad luck actually finishing areas.
But the final week also brought some unexpected emotions, as he reflected on the relationships he and Tayla had formed with Scott Cam and Shelley Craft during the competition.
“It was quite sad to see them both for the last time,” Rick recalls. “Because it was such a great experience. There was a bond that Shelley and Tayla shared throughout the series that was just heartwarming.”
Despite the setbacks, Rick and Tayla are hoping their home’s size will work in their favour when auction day rolls around.
“The feedback on socials is House 5 is the one to buy,” Rick grins. “Being the biggest block, it’s awesome knowing that we could be the frontrunner come auction day.”
The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.