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The Block’s Rick reveals the budget pressure behind his “scary” final week

'It was quite sad.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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The biggest house on The Block comes with some hefty budget woes, and Rick and Tayla have felt the pressure week after week. Now, with Front Yard Week underway, the father–daughter duo are still struggling to keep up.

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“We didn’t have the funds like House 1 and House 4 did,” builder Rick tells TV WEEK. “They had 14 guys at one stage; we only had four. It was pretty scary.”

With fewer hands on deck, Rick, 63, worried about how they would pull their final space together, particularly after their previous run of bad luck actually finishing areas.

But the final week also brought some unexpected emotions, as he reflected on the relationships he and Tayla had formed with Scott Cam and Shelley Craft during the competition.

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Rick cries with his arm around Tayla on The Block.
Rick gets emotional as he reflects on his rollercoaster Block journey. (Credit: Nine Network)

“It was quite sad to see them both for the last time,” Rick recalls. “Because it was such a great experience. There was a bond that Shelley and Tayla shared throughout the series that was just heartwarming.”

Despite the setbacks, Rick and Tayla are hoping their home’s size will work in their favour when auction day rolls around.

Rick and Tayla on site on The Block.
Will Rick and Tayla get their front yard over the line? (Credit: Nine Network)
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“The feedback on socials is House 5 is the one to buy,” Rick grins. “Being the biggest block, it’s awesome knowing that we could be the frontrunner come auction day.”

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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