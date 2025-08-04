The Block’s Scott Cam is betrayed by his co-host Shelley Craft

Billionaire Block buyer Adrian Portelli came out swinging against both Scotty Cam and the show last week after the Block host claimed they’d asked the businessman to step aside this season to “give mums and dads the opportunity to have a crack at a Block house… If Adrian comes and buys the lot of them, that rules them out.”

Advertisement

“To be honest we said to Adrian, ‘We’d love you not to come next year, if that’s all right,’” he claimed during a radio interview. “We just said, ‘Mate, thank you, you’ve been a wonderful patron of our show, would you mind having a rest?’”

But Adrian – who purchased all the Block houses last season for $15.3 million – wasn’t having it!

“Scotty, you’re talking porkies,” Adrian, 35, wrote on social media alongside an image of Scott wearing a clown wig. “I told you guys I was leaving. There was never a conversation of being told to sit out of this season… I’ve got a better idea. The reno [game’s] looking a little dusty. Time for a fresh coat. The gloves are off.”

But the biggest sting for Scotty was yet to come.

Advertisement

Rather than slam Adrian for his comments, Scotty’s co-host of more than 20 years, Shelley Craft, 49, showed support for the rewards club LMCT+ owner’s new show and decision to move on.

(Credit: 9 Network/Getty)

“I was like, ‘Oh, there he is!’,” Shelley said in response to Adrian’s reveal that he’s moving over to competing show My Reno Rules on Seven alongside Dr Chris Brown.

“I was wondering, if he was leaving us behind, where was he going to publicise his next venture? So when I saw him pop up with that, I was like, ‘Oh, there you go, that’s great.’ Obviously, his business has an incredible model of lotteries for different things… The way he’s going about this, good luck to them.”

Advertisement

SCOTTY SNUBBED

Shelley is known for playing nice.

“I guess I was trained from a very early age…” she says, “…that when you do say something, it will be judged.”

But there’s no doubt her long-time friend Scott, 62, hoped she’d bend her rules to come to his defence.

After all, Shelley has gushed about the bond between the two – who have been colleagues and confidantes since they first started working together back in 2008 on the now defunct home show Domestic Blitz.

Advertisement

(Credit: Media mode)

“We joke about the fact that we’re still here after so long and how lucky we are and what a great team we are,” she says. “He’s a superstar and a delightful man and just good fun.”

Meanwhile, 2025 Block contestant Em, 33, has confessed she’s “a little worried” that Adrian – who spent a total of $31.68 million on Block properties over three years – will be sitting this year’s auction out.

“I’m sure past contestants are extraordinarily grateful that Adrian was at their auctions, because otherwise there might have been crickets in the crowd,” Shelley admits.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.