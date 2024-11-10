The 2024 season of The Block is officially done and dusted, but some viewers aren’t happy with the way it all played out.

Some fans of the renovation show have labelled the result “rigged” due to one specific detail.

Maddy and Charlotte won The Block 2024. (Credit: Nine)

Viewers of The Block have taken to social media to make their thoughts known about serial bidder Adrian Portelli purchasing all five homes on auction day, with some believing it takes away from the competition element of the show.

“The Block is not a real show anymore,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s rigged by sponsors and not even a true auction now. Adrian Portelli just spends the most money on his favourite couple. What a pointless series. It was clearly scripted. What a load of crap.”

“It’s clear #TheBlock is rigged,” another said. “It’s totally #fake, doesn’t reflect market reality and insults viewers.”

Fans have labelled the result “rigged.” (Credit: Instagram)

Adrian Portelli even used an unknown buyer’s agent to throw people off, but after it was revealed that the LMCT+ director purchased all five homes himself, he told producers, “All the contestants were playing the game, so I thought I’d play the game back, and we got a buyer’s agent in there so it would throw people off and nobody knows the game plan. I didn’t want anyone to know what we were doing and, yeah, it paid off.”

“That massive bid at the end, was that sending a message?” a producer asked him.

“That was a message, that will be my last appearance on The Block and thought I’d go out with a bang,” Adrian said before adding that the last couple of years “have been fun”.

Adrian admitted he wanted the girls to win. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite many viewers being happy that Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte won The Block in 2024, some couldn’t help but feel their home was put up for auction last on purpose.

“Can’t help but feel that this was a contrived result,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Rather convenient that all the reserves were the same and that the girls opted to go last. Did they know something? Silly me, I forgot that it is not a competition just a show.”

However, others believed Adrian was proving a point by helping Maddy and Charlotte win.

“Didn’t matter where the girls were placed he wanted to help them win,” someone shared, while another added, “I think the statement was more about the bullying and see what happens when you’re nice. He alluded to not liking bullying in previous seasons.”

Adrian confirmed these suspicions when he spoke to Jase & Lauren on Nova, saying the girls were in on the plan for them to go last!

As for why he wanted them to win, he said, “They came in late, they were the underdogs,” and added that they were hard done by.

“My partner loves the show and they were her favourite as well, so I had to. The girls are the most sweetest and innocent and were playing the game the best,” Adrian added.

