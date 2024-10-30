The all-important auction day on The Block shows both viewers and the contestants whether their blood, sweat and tears paid off – or not.

With the 2024 Block auction mere weeks away, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the highly-anticipated finale.

The winner of The Block will be revealed on auction day. (Credit: Nine)

What date is The Block auction?

The 2024 Block auction date is yet to be confirmed, however reports have emerged suggesting the big day will take place on Saturday 9 November, with The Block finale airing the next day, Sunday 10 November at 7.00pm.

What are the price guides for The Block houses in 2024?

Domain released the price guides for the Phillip Island holiday homes back in August, and for the first time in many years, they are all under $2 million.

Here are the exact price guides for each house:

The houses reside in the main town of Phillip Island, Cowes, where the median home value is around $762,500.

Danny Wallis and Adrian Portelli are expected to be back this year. (Credit: Nine)

What is the auction order on The Block 2024?

The auction order will be revealed during the finale, and as The Block fans know, it plays a vital role in the outcome.

Depending on buyer engagement and the market, some teams in previous years have benefitted from being positioned early on in the auction, and vice versa.

Who will be bidding on The Block houses in 2024?

Veteran bidders Adrian Portelli and Danny Wallis are both expected to bid at the auction this year.

They’ve already appeared on The Block this season, attending the Domain Listings and Buyers Jury challenge in week nine. At the event, they both confirmed their interest in the houses, particularly Kristian and Mimi’s.

However, as the asking prices are lower than usual, there’s been speculation that more bidders may be present on auction day this year, adding some new competition.

