Ricky and Haydn are the lovable larrikins on the 2024 season of The Block.

The best friends may be jokesters, but they’re taking this experience very seriously.

Ricky and Haydn are bringing their bright and fun style to The Block in 2024. (Image: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Haydn hail from Melbourne in Victoria, and they’ve been inseparable for more than 20 years – making them more like brothers than friends.

Apart from Ricky renovating his Melbourne apartment, which ended up costing $70,000 more than his budget, the duo don’t have much other renovation experience.

That’s not stopping them from coming out guns blazing, but they do admit their biggest struggle is styling their rooms – a hugely important part of The Block.

“That is where we might clash,” Ricky joked. “We will take each battle as they come.”

Ricky and Haydn are also super extroverted and happy to meet new people, so they’re viewing The Block as an opportunity to forge new friendships with the other teams.

“We bring out the best in people,” Ricky said. “We are all about making sure people enjoy their time and moments, because that is what life is about.”

They’ve known each other for more than 20 years. (Image: Channel Nine)

Ricky is the tradie in the team, and is a trained plumber. The 34-year-old is super hard-working and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty to ensure he gets the job done.

As well as his skills as a plumber, he also owns an electrician company meaning he’s no stranger to leading and managing a team.

Ricky has always dreamed of being on The Block, and his skillset makes him the perfect candidate.

“The Block is a big deal, and a bigger deal being the 20th season,” he said. “To be part of that is amazing and humbling. I plan to enjoy every minute of it.”

The show didn’t just give Ricky experience in building a home, he also walked away with a new girlfriend – the show’s makeup artist!

Meanwhile, Haydn is the brains behind the operation and is an IT Manager.

Just days into the 2024 season, his wife Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Matilda, after nearly a decade of trying IVF.

Having known each other for over 20 years, it’s fair to say that Ricky and Haydn know each other extremely well.

“We know how to help each other through thick and thin, the good times and the bad,” Haydn said.

Will these best mates have what it takes to win The Block in 2024?

