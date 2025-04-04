When Maverick, aka Tom Cruise famously began singing You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ to Charlie in the 1986 film, Top Gun, it influenced an entire generation – and ultimately changed how men approach women at the bar.

From the men in uniform, smooth scenes on the motorbike and the dangerous scenes in the fighter jets, viewers obsessed over Top Gun for more than 30 years.

(Credit: Paramount)

Particularly that heartbreaking scene where Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards, didn’t emerge from the water…

But nonetheless, it came as no surprise to fans when Tom Cruise reprised his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the 2022 film, Top Gun: Maverick.

The sequel attracted the likes of many young guns including Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw – the son of Goose, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman and Jay Ellis.

Val Kilmer also reprised his role as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in the second film. Sadly, Val passed away in early April 2025, aged 65, following a battle with pneumonia.

(Credit: Paramount)

However, the anticipation was on the verge of sending fans mad as the sequel was delayed for two years due to COVID-19. Paramount wanted viewers to experience Top Gun: Maverick on the big screen rather than from home.

But it was well worth the wait.

Tom and the producer Jerry Bruckheimer were meticulous when creating the storyline and script, wanting to pay homage to the original.

Plus, the stunts in Top Gun: Maverick were real! The film used little CGI with an emphasis on real fighter jets with cameras mounted inside the cockpit to capture the impact of G-force.

The actors certainly didn’t pilot the jets either, with trained Navy pilots performing the aerial sequences.

Top Gun: Maverick grossed approximately $1.496 billion world wide. Given this success, they’ve unsurprisingly decided to make a third Top Gun, presumed to release in 2026.

(Credit: Paramount)

It is believed the third installation will commence filming in 2025, however, no other details have been revealed.

Where to watch Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022) in Australia:

The 1986 original Top Gun is available for streaming on Paramount+ in Australia. Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick is available for streaming on Apple TV+ in Australia.

Stream Top Gun on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Stream Top Gun: Maverick on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

