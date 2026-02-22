Glen Powell on his “unexpected” new film, How To Make A Killing

What would you do to inherit $28 billion? In the case of Becket Redfellow, a disowned member of one of the wealthiest families in America, he can choose to patiently wait his turn (that may never come).

Or, he can “prune the family tree”, as he suggests in the new thriller, How to Make a Killing, starring Glen Powell.

Becket has “no sense of guilt” in his motives, says Glen. (Credit: StudioCanal)

What is How To Make A Killing about?

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) leads an all-star cast as Becket, a down-on-his-luck man whose mother was disowned by her wealthy family after unexpectedly falling pregnant with him.

For years, he’s been on the outside and never part of the fortune. But in truth, he’s seventh in line to inherit it all. And now he’s ready to kill for it.

“Becket grew up the bastard child of one of the wealthiest families in the world. And his mother charged him with the idea of: ‘Don’t give up until you get what you deserve’ – and over the course of this movie, he takes a few lives to get what he deserves,” Glen, 37, tells TV WEEK.

Check out the trailer below:

Money brings motive in How To Make A Killing. (Credit: YouTube)

Who is the cast for How To Make A Killing?

Glen Powell stars as Becket Redfellow, an outcast member of a wealthy family. With a blue-collar upbringing, Becket is the last person they’d suspect of murder – which is precisely why he’s the perfect man to claim the family fortune.

“But I don’t think this movie is about revenge, it’s about ambition,” Glen says. “He’s doing whatever it takes to get what he deserves – murder is just a part of it. Heists are just as involved. It’s a big, epic story.”

In a chance meeting with childhood friend Julia, played by Margaret Qualley, the idea of claiming his fortune comes to fruition.

“Margaret embodies this character with such fun,” Glen shares. “It’s a throwback femme fatale kind of character but she grounds it with such a wonderful modern sense.”

Loosely based on British film Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949), the film also stars Ed Harris, Topher Grace and Zach Woods.

Academy Award nominee Margaret Qualley puts the pressure on as Julia. (Credit: StudioCanal)

For most of Becket’s relatives who don’t even know he exists, no-one would suspect him of foul play.

“He’s a person we identify with, but we shouldn’t,” Glen says with a laugh. “He’s a serial killer who’s doing it out of necessity. That’s what will mess with the audience’s head and is what’s so fun about this script. Nothing about murder feels like murder.

On set with director John Patton Ford. (Credit: StudioCanal)

With his star on the rise after the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Chad Powers and Anyone But You, Glen is seeking projects outside the box – ones that invite viewers to think differently.

“The audience will find themselves questioning their own morality and motives, and that’s what great about movies,” he says. “This isn’t a paint-by-numbers movie – when the lights go down and the movie starts; you’re on for the ride. It’s fun, sexy and unexpected.”

How To Make A Killing is in cinemas March 5.

