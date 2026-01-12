All of the Golden Globes 2026 winners and nominees (updated live!)

We’re officially in the thick of award season and the next glitzy event to grace our screens are the 83rd Annual Golden Globes!
The Golden Globes are an event to celebrant excellence in both international film and in television. Kicking off right after the Critic’s Choice awards, the Golden Globes are the next big indicator about which directors, actors and titles will received the esteemed Oscar later on in the year.
Below, you can check out all of the winners of the Golden Globes 2026 in real time as they’re announced. After all, it’s a Monday for us Aussies and not everyone can get away with watching an awards show at 11am like we can here at TV WEEK.
So, without further ado, here’s everyone who has been nominated and has won a Golden Globe in 2026.
Who is nominated for a Golden Globe in 2026?
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – Motion Picture
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning
WINNER — Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Director – Motion Picture
WINNER — Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
WINNER — Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
WINNER — Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
WINNER — Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
WINNER — One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
Best Score – Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Sirāt
Hamnet
F1
Best Song – Motion Picture
“Dream As One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
WINNER — “Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You,” Sinners
“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
Helen Mirren
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
WINNER — Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
WINNER — Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, The Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
WINNER — Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture – Television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
WINNER — Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER — Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
WINNER — Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem