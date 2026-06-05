The Block’s Eliza Paschke and Nova’s Clint Stanaway are having a baby!

There’s nothing like a baby announcement to get hearts swelling and congratulations flowing. And this morning, Aussies around the country were blessed with two announcements — The Block‘s Eliza Paschke and Nova radio presenter Clint Stanaway. While the announcements were separate, the close friends soon revealed that they were entering parenthood together!

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Taking to the radio waves on the Jase, Lauren & Clint show, Clint shared the exciting news.

“I’m going to be having a baby with a really good friend of mine,” he said.

“Her name’s Eliza and we’re going to be using a co-parenting model to have this child.

“We’re going to have a different looking family but a family that’s not going to have any shortage of love in it.”

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In the studio, Jase, Lauren and the whole Nova crew all embraced Clint warmly after the good news. Although Clint didn’t specify Eliza’s last name during the announcement, shortly after, The Block runner up shared a post of her own.

“Becoming a mum is something I’ve always thought about and openly discussed,” Eliza wrote, along with a picture of her sonogram.

“Today I’m 16 weeks pregnant, and feeling immensely grateful to be in this position. I know there will be lots of questions, which I’ll answer over time.”

For the eagle-eyed fans amongst us, this is the same sonogram picture used in Clint’s video! (Image: @elizaandliberty / Instagram)

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While the timing and contextual clues were almost too much to be cooincidence, Eliza later confirmed that she was, in fact, having a baby with the beloved radio host by sharing his announcement video to her public Instagram page.

“So happy to be sharing the experience with this wonderful human,” she wrote, tagging Clint.

Eliza and her sister Liberty were runners up on The Block in 2023. (Image: Nine)

In the comments, fans, friends and family have been quick to share their congratulations to the soon-to-be-parents.

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“Just over the moon for you both and so excited to be an aunty and spoil this little baby beyond,” wrote Eliza’s sister Liberty Paschke.

“Just beautiful,” commented Kate Ritchie. “So very happy for you and Eliza and that fortunate little baby.”

“I’m so excited for you both!!!!,” wrote former MasterChef Australia contestant Dani Venn

“SO HAPPY AND EXCITED,” exclaimed MAFS star Carly Bowyer.

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Clint is a journalist, sports presenter and radio host who currently co-hosts the breakfast radio show Jase, Lauren & Clint on Nova 100 in Melbourne. (Image: Nine)

Eliza is currently 16 weeks along, with the pair saying they’re embracing the journey ahead “one step at a time” as they prepare to welcome their little one into a family built on love, friendship and support.

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