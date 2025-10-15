Travel Guides welcomes six very familiar faces to the show

After winning four TV WEEK Logie awards for the Best Lifestyle Program, it’s no surprise that Travel Guides is back next year with another hilarious season. But this time around, we’ve got a bunch of new guides joining the cast — and some of them you might recognise.

Channel Nine has locked down stars from The Block, Love Island and Married At First Sight to appear on the show, alongside all our favourite returning characters from last season.

The MAFS fans amongst us will be over the moon that Lucinda Light and Andrea Thompson have signed on for an episode of the beloved series in 2026.

“Australias favorite lifestyle TV show just announced that Andrea and I are popping in for one episode amongst the OG cast next year (who are all legends!),” Lucinda wrote on Instagram.

“We will keep the destination a secret… sooooo much fun and a real honour!”

These two are going to be fun! (Image: Lucinda Light / Instagram)

Another dynamic duo joining the line up is Love Island‘s Callum Hole and Mitch Hibberd.

Mitch is a professional AFL player who appeared on Love Island in 2019, winning the competition with his ex-partner Tina Provis. He then returned to the competition in 2022.

Meanwhile, Callum first appeared on Love Island in 2022. Since then, he’s won over hearts on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2024, Aussie Shore and Talkin’ About Your Generation.

“We couldn’t find love but we’re hoping we can find a good holiday instead. Stay tuned because this is going to be chaos,” Mitch said.

Maybe these two single blokes will get their Love Island flirt on during their travels? (Image: Instagram / Mitch Hibberd)

The next reality stars added to the mix are The Block sisters Eliza and Liberty Paschke.

Eliza and Liberty were on the 2023 season of The Block and before they started, they had absolutely zero renovation experience. This didn’t stop the producer and personal assistant from coming in second — pretty impressive!

There’s nothing like the on-screen bickering of two sisters! (Image: Eliza & Liberty / Instagram)

Reality stars aren’t the only fresh meat joining the beloved series. Country singing duo Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley have put their cowboy hats in the ring.

Brooke first found herself in the public eye as a member of the hugely popular country music trio the McClymonts alongside her sisters Samantha and Mollie. Meanwhile, Adam was a singer and musician for his own bands Bluezone and the Adam Exkersley Brand.

Brooke and Adam tied the knot in 2009 and have had two children together. These days, Brooke and Adam make music together.

While they’re huge country in music circles, Brooke gained mainstream attention after appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2022. Then, the pair showed how well they could travel together during a stint on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition in 2024.

These two have some reality TV travel experience already! (Image: Adam and Brooke Music / Instagram)

The beauty of Travel Guides is that you don’t need a following to be part of the pack.

This season we’ll also get to meet besties Tash and Meryl, and Bris-Vegas mums Nicky and Connie.

They’ll be joining our existing favourites the Fren family, Kevin and Janetta, Matt and Brett, Kev, Dorian and Teng and Karly and Bri.

As for what we can expect this season? So far all we know is that they’ll be heading to Ireland, Tanzania, Rio de Janeiro and the Mount Isa rodeo.

Giddy up!

