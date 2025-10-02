Meet the real-life partners of the Travel Guides cast

If you’ve watched Travel Guides, you’ll know the cast are endlessly entertaining as they hop on planes, check into hotels, and taste-test local delicacies around the world. But while they’re hilarious and chaotic on screen, their love lives back home are just as interesting, and in some cases, even more heartwarming.
Some Guides have been with their partners for decades, while others are in brand-new relationships or keeping things more private. From whirlwind weddings to surprise engagements, here’s a look at the real-life romances of the Travel Guides cast.
Victoria Fren and Nathan
Victoria married her long-time friend-turned-love Nathan in 2023 after more than a decade together. Their Kangaroo Valley wedding was a family affair, with plenty of Travel Guides faces in the crowd. They’ve since celebrated with a dreamy Thailand honeymoon and plenty of milestones as newlyweds.
Jono Fren and Danielle
Jono met his now-wife Danielle on Tinder back in 2019, and sparks flew quickly. Within seven months, he proposed during an NFL game in the US, and by 2021 the pair were married in a romantic Hunter Valley ceremony. Danielle even joined the Frens on a trip to Japan in 2025 — a first after years of hearing Jono’s wild travel stories.
Mark and Cathy Fren
The Fren parents have been together for 36 years and are still going strong. Married since the late ’80s, Mark and Cathy often share throwback wedding photos that look strikingly like their kids today. Their enduring love story is the heart of the Fren family dynamic.
Dorian and Camille
Dorian has been with his girlfriend Camille since 2019, and the couple share a love of food and adventure. Together, they’ve even made travel vlogs, from local Melbourne eats to far-off celebrations in Mumbai. Six years on, they’re still going strong.
Karly and Jett
Karly made things Instagram official with her boyfriend Jett in early 2025, and she’s been in a love bubble ever since. She admits she worried about leaving him behind to film, but Jett is totally chill about it — happily dropping her at the airport and cheering her on from home.
Matt and Brett
Matt and Brett first met as friends in 2002, but it didn’t take long for things to blossom into something more. By 2014, they were married in New Zealand, and over 20 years later, they still call each other best friends. Their secret? Loving every second spent together, both at home and while filming Travel Guides.
Kevin and Janetta
Kevin and Janetta have been married for nearly four decades, though funnily enough, they didn’t even like each other when they first met at a dinner party. A whirlwind romance later, they tied the knot in 1987. While they sadly lost most of their wedding photos, their bond is still picture perfect today.