There were many things of note in the Princess of Wales’ secret documentary about her tough cancer battle and recovery, but some couldn’t move past how much it highlighted that her sister Pippa wasn’t there through most of it!

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When Kate took on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in June – filmed for Heal – her younger brother James joined her for part of the hike through the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

At the end, Kate’s family – husband Prince William, their three children and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton – were proudly waiting to congratulate them, but Pippa was notably missing from the picture.

Kate’s secret documentary showed the inner circle who helped her through cancer. (Credit: Instagram)

According to royal fans online, the absence of the younger Middleton sister in Kate’s life has become more and more obvious over time, as they debate the cause of the sisters’ rumoured two-year rift.

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One source tells Woman’s Day, “Officially Kate is estranged from no one, but she and Pippa aren’t as close as they used to be.

“There’s no doubt this started around Kate’s cancer diagnosis when one of the UK newspapers tried to claim that Pippa had helped Kate write her cancer announcement. Kate wrote that statement herself but she’s not going to let anyone, even her sister, minimise her efforts.”

Pippa stays out of the spotlight with husband James and their three young children.

While Kate, 44, and Pippa, 43, once ran in the same social circles and enjoyed public outings together such as the tennis, Pippa’s husband, wealthy financier James Matthews, could be one reason for the sisters’ growing distance.

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“There has always been a level of awkwardness between Kate and Pippa’s husband James, who just loves to party,” says our source.

“He has very little in common with Kate and William always struggled to connect with him. He might have all the money in the world but he just doesn’t click with the royal crowd. And he’s not happy about Pippa going to events without him.”

James, William and Louis were right by Kate’s side throughout her challenge. (Credit: Instagram)

In stark contrast to Pippa’s continual absence, Kate’s brother James has publicly showed up for her time and again.

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After Kate’s cancer diagnosis in March 2024, James shared a touching childhood photo with his big sister and promised her he would “climb” this mountain with her.

Is James the new favourite sibling?

At Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service in 2025, James joined his parents in supporting the annual royal event. In June this year, he brought his wife Alizée Thevenet along to Wimbledon on the same day as Kate, and this week, he again celebrated her following the release of her documentary.

“So beautiful in every way,” he wrote, months after he praised her for being “the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister”.

Pippa and Kate appeared distant at their last known public sighting at Wimbledon in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

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Coincidentally, Wimbledon in 2024 was the last time Pippa and Kate were photographed together in public. Though Pippa did attend the tennis tournament this year with mum Carole, their outing happened to be on a day that Kate was tied up with royal duties at a London hospital.

Earlier that year, Pippa copped backlash for going on holiday with her husband and children to sunny St Bart’s, while Kate was recovering from abdominal surgery at Sandringham.

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