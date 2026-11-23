It’s been two months since radio star Amanda Keller broke down in tears, live on air on the Jonesy and Amanda Show , while delivering the news that her beloved dog Mini had passed away.

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The Border Collie – who Amanda described as the “burst of sunshine” in her life – died in September after a battle with cancer.

The pup had been a constant presence in the home Amanda shares with her husband Harley Oliver – who suffers from the progressive brain disorder Parkinson’s.

Amanda, 64, candidly told listeners that Mini had been the “sunshine and glue” in her home amid her husband’s health battle.

Now, the beloved radio star has given an insight into just how hard life has been without her beloved dog by her side.

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Amanda Keller lost her beloved dog earlier this year. (Credit: Getty/Instagram/amandarosekeller)

“I lost my pooch, Mini, two months ago and I miss her every day. But today, out of nowhere, I found myself sobbing at the idea that she’d passed away,” Amanda revealed in a November 23 Instagram post.

In a poignant revelation, Amanda revealed she had then come into work to find something had arrived for her in the mail.

“It’s an ihai for Mini,” the star explained, referring to a Japanese Buddhist memorial tablet.

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“On the week that Mini died, @vanillerygarden offered a prayer for her in their Buddhist pet shrine, and they’ve now sent me the memorial tablet so I can honour her at home.”

Sharing a photo of herself holding the special memento, Amanda spoke to others like her who had lost a beloved pet.

“Anyone who’s lost a pet knows the sadness and emptiness that follows, but we continue to ride the emotional wave,” she wrote.

Amandad Keller shared an image of the gift she received. (Credit: Instagram/amandarosekeller)

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It’s not the first time Amanda has spoken openly about the challenges that life has thrown her.

Amanda gave more details about how Parkinson’s has impacted her relationship with her husband in a May 2025 episode of Jonesy & Amanda, when she discussed her wedding anniversary.

“It’s my wedding anniversary today. And in the old days, Harley and I would have been going out to dinner tonight. But he’s not well enough to do that,” the star shared.

“In sickness and in health. And yet that’s where we are. [You have] no concept of what that means until you’re living it.

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“And I kind of fluctuate between taking great pride in the fight that we are alongside each other, and the strength that it takes to get up every day and still fight it and still live it.

Amanda Keller has spoken candidly of her struggles. (Credit: Instagram/amandarosekeller)

“But I don’t think you can get to 35 years without the sands shifting between you beneath your feet. If you’re living life, you don’t get to cherry pick life. You engage with it as you find it. And Harley’s very stoic, but it’s hard. And, you know, I’m grateful today that here we are, 35 years and we’re still in it together. But it’s hard.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t dwell on “what ifs” because she thinks “that’s just where madness lies”.

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