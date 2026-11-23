After a tough year during which former Packed to the Rafters star Rebecca Gibney lost her beloved mum Shirley, the star has finally been able to spend some much-needed quality time with her husband Richard Bell.

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Rebecca, 61 – who in June described the death of Shirley, 91, as “unfathomable” – recently spent her 25th wedding anniversary in Langkawi, Malaysia – a trip that she admitted was her and Richard’s “first solo holiday as a couple”.

The couple – who share an adult son Zac – enjoyed a lavish reception at the Ritz Carlton hotel, where staff decorated their room with ‘happy anniversary’ bunting and photos of the duo over the years.

“We fell in love with Langkawi and its people 15 years ago and to come back and be greeted with this has been utterly overwhelming,” Rebecca shared in an emotional Instagram post on November 23.

“The photos, the sign, the rose petals, the card signed by everyone, the 25 handwritten wishes. Blown away doesn’t do it justice.”

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Rebecca Gibney and husband Richard have been married 25 years. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney)

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that the romantic anniversary escape was just what the doctor ordered, and that it was about more than simply celebrating another year of marriage.

“Bec and Richard have been through plenty of ups and downs, so these moments where they can switch off from everything else are incredibly important,” reveals a friend.

“Richard knows when Bec needs a little extra love and attention, and he really wanted to make their anniversary special.”

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Indeed, years of building a life together, the couple remain each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

It was Richard who reportedly urged his wife to take a hiatus from social media earlier in 2026, after she admitted that she had “stopped fully living in the present” and needed to “reconnect” with her husband, dogs and herself.

Richard is Rebecca Gibney’s biggest supporter. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney)

In truth, the past couple of years have been gruelling for the Millionaire Hot Seat host.

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“I’m a glass half-full person and I do feel incredibly grateful for everything that I’ve got,” Rebecca told The Australian Women’s Weekly in a March interview.

“The downside of that is I’m not very good at saying no. I can sometimes work myself into the ground.”

Rebecca Gibney was deeply impacted by tbe loss of her mum.(Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney)

That committed approach to life is precisely why Richard wanted Rebecca to take time for herself.

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“They don’t take their relationship for granted,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“There’s a lot of history there, and having someone who knows you inside out makes all the difference.

“This trip was a lovely reminder of why they chose each other in the first place.”

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